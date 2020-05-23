ST. MARYS — Every successful team needs players who aren’t necessarily considered “stars” but still quietly go about their business and do things that are just as important to aide in that success.
Senior Megan McMackin has been one of those players for the St. Marys softball program throughout her career. McMackin, who also was a cheerleader, would have been a three-time letterwinner had her final season on the diamond not been cut short because of COVID-19.
She started both ventures in elementary school and became a two-time cheer captain and cheered at states her senior year.
“The thing I love the most about play sports is being with friends and making memories ... winning is a close second though,” said McMackin. “Softball is my favorite sport because I love the intensity and competitiveness it offers.”
On the diamond, McMackin was a second baseman by trade but played all over the infield (second, shortstop, third base) when needed. She reached the varsity level as a sophomore and was largely used a pinch-hitter and pinch-runner on a squad that went 13-8 and finished as the D-9 Class 4A runner-up to Punxsutawney.
McMackin worked her way into a starting role as a junior, opening the season at third base before settling in at second for injured classmate Maddie Bowes. All McMackin did in in her first — and unfortunately only year starting at the varsity level — was hit .352 (19-for-54) with three doubles, two triples, five RBIs and 15 runs scored.
St. Marys went 12-8 that season, and like the year before, again finished as the D-9 Class 4A runner-up to Punxsy. She said that title game against the Lady Chucks was her favorite game in high school even though the Lady Dutch lost 10-0 in five innings.
“I made a double play (on defense) and made contact (hitting), which not many girls did,” said McMackin. “This was a great experience, because even though we lost, we played our best.”
She never got the chance to suit up as a senior for the Lady Dutch, as all spring sports were cancelled and schools closed in mid-March in the preseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year’s closure of schools was heartbreaking for me, as I’m sure it was for high school athletes all over the country,” said McMackin. “Not being able to have a final high school season when we were promised so much is hard to deal with, but it has pushed me to work harder for college. I still practice everyday and continue to work hard.”
McMackin’s softball career is far from over, as she plans to play at the collegiate level at West Virginia Wesleyan.
Outside of sports, McMackin is a a four-year DECA member and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
“Being a student-athlete has its challenges without a doubt,” said McMackin. “Balancing school with practices and games, along with work, all while maintaining a social life can be a lot for anyone to keep up with. But, it is all worth it when you get to play a sport you love.”
The daughter of Joann and Patrick McMackin, the Lady Dutch senior has an older sister Kayla who also cheered in school, and a younger sister Tara.
McMackin said her father is her role model.
“He has been there to guide and teach me through the game,” she said. “We have spent countless hours of work outside of practice, and he has never complained about it. He pushes me to be my best and motivates me to want to be the best I can be.”
McMackin plans to study criminal justice while playing softball at West Virginia Wesleyan. After college, she plans to attend Pennsylvania State Police Academy to become a trooper, with her sights set on becoming a dog handler.