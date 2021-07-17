COCHRANTON — The St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team opened the Section 1 Tournament with a hard fought 3-2 victory against Union City Thursday evening in Cochranton.
The difference in the game proved to be an unearned run scored by St. Marys’ Anna Lanzel in the bottom of the fifth with the teams knotted at 2-2.
Lanzel reached on an error with one out, then stole second before scoring on another Union City error. Teammate Bella Dixon had a two-out single in the inning.
The duo proved to be the St. Marys’ offense on the night, as each went 2-for-3 to account for all four hits in the game by the District 10 champs. Lanzel also scored two of her team’s three runs.
The victory put St. Marys in the winners’ bracket final of the three-team tournament against Cochranton/Mid-East/Commodore Perry (CMP). That game was scheduled to be played Friday evening but was postponed because of severe weather.
The teams will now play today at 11 a.m., weather permitting. The losers’ bracket final will now be played Sunday at 1 p.m., with the championship to follow at 3 p.m. Should the if-necessary title game be needed, it will now be played Monday at 3 p.m.
St. Marys starter Violet Eckels made quick work of Union City in the top of the first, then her offense got her the lead in the bottom half.
Lanzel delivered the big hit, a triple to center with one out. She then scored on a passed ball to put St. Marys up 1-0.
St. Marys doubled that lead in the second thanks to a two-out walk by Anna Geci, who took second on a passed ball before stealing third. She then raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Union City answered right back in the third, plating a pair of runs to even the score at 2-2.
St. Marys tried to take the lead right back in the bottom of the third when Lanzel hit a leadoff single, took second on a passed ball and stole third. However, she was thrown out trying to steal home to keep it a 2-2 game.
Things stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Lanzel again found herself in the middle of things and eventually scored the game-winning run.
Eckels notched the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on one hit while striking out nine and walking six.
ST. MARYS 3,
UNION CITY 2
Score by Innings
Union City 002 000 — 2
St. Marys 110 01x — 3
Union City—2
J. Jones ss 3110, K. Zielinski p 1100, M. Mango; 3b 3000, M. Swan c 2000, A. Capels rf 2000, M. Noel lf 2000, K. Greeley lf 1000, L. Williamson 2b 1000, Z. Kehe 1b 1000, A. Dingle cf 1000, A. Walton cf 0000. Totals: 17-2-1-1.
St. Marys—3
Avery Stauffer 3b 3000, Anna Lanzel ss 3220, Lanie Weisner 2b 3000, Bella Dixon c 3020, Violet Eckels p 2000, Mia Azzato cf 1000, Ava Slinkosky cf 1000, Addie O’Dell 1b 1000, Lexi Sarginger ph-1b 1000, Anna Geci lf 0100, Lilah Forster ph 1000, Kara Fleming rf 0000, Ava Keebler ph 1000. Totals: 20-3-4-0.
Errors: UC 3, St. Marys 0. LOB: UC 4, St. Marys 4. 3B: Lanzel. HBP: Kehe (by Eckels). SB: Jones; Lanzel 2, Eckels. CS: Zielinski (by Dixon); Lanzel (by Swan).
Pitching
Union City: Zielinski-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-6 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Zielinski.