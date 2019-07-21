WELLSBORO — Coming off a lopsided victory in its open game at the state tournament, the St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team found itself on opposite sides of close games over the weekend to run its record to 2-1 in Wellsboro.
St. Marys lost a tough 1-0 contest to Delaware Valley Friday but bounced back with a hard-fought 3-2 victory Saturday against West Suburban to stay alive in the losers’ bracket.
Delaware Valley got the only run it needed Friday in the top of the first inning when a player reached on a fielder’s choice after a walk, then scored on a two-out double.
St. Marys starter Avery Eckels silenced Delaware Valley from there over the final five innings, but the St. Marys offense wasn’t able to generate a run.
The Section 1 champs mustered just three hits in the game — singles by Bailey Thorwart to lead off the game and to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and a one-out single by Eckels in the fourth. Only Eckels reached third and was stranded there to end the fourth.
No other St. marys player got past second in the game, as Eckels wound up the hard-luck loser in the 1-0 game. She have up just the one earned run on four hits while striking out 14 and walking three.
On Saturday, all the scoring came in the fourth, with St. Marys winning the inning — and ultimately the game — 3-2.
Eckels allowed just two runners on a hit and walk through the first three innings, but West Suburban put together a rally in the fourth. The Section 4 champs plated two runs on four runs and a walk to go up 2-0.
St. Marys, which had just one runner itself — a one out single by Molly Hanslovan in 1st, came to life itself in the bottom of the fourth to counter West Suburban’s rally.
Hanslovan got things started with a one-out single, then stole her way around the bases as Eckels followed with a single of her own. Special pinh runner Sidney Reider then swiped second and third before scoring.
Giuliana Muccio kept the inning going with a walk and quickly took second and third before scoring the eventual game-winning run on a single by Zoe Romanic.
Holding a one-run lead, Eckels retired six of the seven batters she faced over the final two innings to close out the win.
Eckels had 11 strikeouts in the victory.
“It was a great team effort by the girls to keep us alive in the tournament today,’ said St. Marys manager Bill Thorwart. “Sidney Reider stepped up today as a pinch runner and scored the tying run. Zoe Romanic had a clutch base hit to drive in Giuliana Muccio for the go ahead RBI.”
St. marys is back in action today in an elimination game at 2 p.m. against either Mifflinburg or Avon Grove.