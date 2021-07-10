DuBOIS — It’s safe to say the current group of St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball players will never forget their first District 10 championship game.
That’s because it took three days of playing on three different fields to finally beat Punxsutawney, 8-1, in a weird sequence of events that finally ended Friday evening at DuBois’ Heindl Field.
The title game started Wednesday night in St. Marys on its main field but was halted in the top of the third with St. Marys winning 2-1 because of bad thunderstorms.
The game resumed at that point Thursday evening in St. Marys but on its newly renovated secondary field because the main field was still too wet from heavy rains.
The teams got just 18 minutes of game action in Thursday before another severe storm hit that evening, although that was enough time for St. Marys to push its lead to 5-1 before play was stopped in the top of the fourth.
To better ensure the game was completely Friday, the game was moved to the turf at Heindl Field. The switch did little to deter St. Marys, which got a combined no-hitter from the duo of Lanie Weisner and Violet Eckels.
Weisner started and tossed the first four innings over the three days. She allowed one earned run, in the final inning played Wednesday night while striking out 12 and walking eight.
Eckels tossed the final two frames, giving up no runs while striking out three and walking three to finish off the win to send St. Marys to the Section 1 Tournament in Cochranton next week.
While Weisner and Eckels controlled the game in the circle, Bella Dixon was the big bat on offense, going 3-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.
She actually scored on all three of her hits, as she had singles and raced around the bases an error in both the first and third innings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, before having the home run on Friday.
“The weather played a huge part in this,” said St. Marys manager Eric Weisner. “I feel bad for Punxsy having to travel up to St. Marys twice trying to get the game in here and there and being rained out. You’d start to get on a roll (in the game), then rain comes and sort of takes the wind out of your sail. You come back and try to catch up where you were.
“It was tough on both teams, but our girls came to play. They hit the ball well, ran the bases well, and the pitching was fantastic. I can’t say enough, but we probably have one of the best 10U catchers (Dixon) I’ve ever seen. You don’t see a lot of stolen bases (with her back there), and in 10U there are stolen bases all the time.”
Weisner dominated to start the game on Wednesday.
After a walk to start the game, she struck out six straight batters from there.
In between those innings, St. Marys grabbed the lead with a two-run bottom of the first. Anna Lanzel drew a one-out, stole second and scored when Dixon singled to right with two outs. The ball got past the outfielder, and Dixon sprinted around the bases on the error to make it 2-0.
Storms started to move into the area as the third began, with heavy winds beginning. After six straight strikeouts, Weisner struggled to find the zone and walked four in a row to open the inning. A free pass to Idella Hawk forced in Lenyx Noerr to make it 2-1 before umpired stopped the game due lightning.
The game ultimately suspended after heavy rains soaked the field.
The teams returned to action Thursday night in St. Marys with Punxsy having a chance to make some noise as action resumed with the bases loaded and no outs. However, none of the Punxsy runners moved from where they stood as Weisner quickly struck out three straight to end the rally and maintain her team’s one-run lead.
The sequence proved to be a pivotal one in the game.
“That was big,” said Weisner of his daughter getting out of that jam early on Thursday. “You could see it in the girls. Once she struck out those next three batters and we didn’t give up a run and still had the lead, you could see the way they fed off that batting when they came up. You get three runs there and you have a little more cushion.
“That was probably the turning point. When she (Weisner) is throwing strikes, she pitches well. We just have to keep her focused.”
St. Marys carried that momentum into the bottom of the third and pushed three more runs across to extend its lead to to 5-1.
Mia Azzato jump-started the inning with an infield single. She stole second and scored when Lanzel tripled to right field. Weisner then plated Lanzel with a sacrifice fly to center.
Dixon followed with a single to center that went through the outfielder’s legs allowing her to race around the bases just like she did on Wednesday to make it 5-1.
Rain started to fall as St. Marys took the field for the top of the fourth. Weisner recorded a strikeout before walking Ally Manners and Noerr as the rain intensified.
The home plate umpire was finally forced to stop play with a 1-2 count on Geneva Stamler as a torrential downpour started that ruined the field for the night.
That’s where we began Friday, with runners on first and second at Stamler at the plate. Weisner wasted little time sitting Stamler down as she fired a first-pitch to complete the strikeout. Bailey Hallman then walked to load the bases, but Weisner left them full with a strikeout to end the inning.
Eckels came on for Weisner in the fifth and faced just three batters in the inning thanks to an inning-ending double play turned by Weisner. She snagged a line drive off the bat of Emma Martino and doubled-off Kennedy Day, who had reached on an error, at first.
St. Marys then tacked on three more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 8-1.
Avery Stauffer reached an error to open the frame, while Lanzel walked. Weisner plated Stauffer with a groundout before Dixon belted an a two-run, inside-the-park home run that hit the fence in right-center on one hop.
Punxsy tried to make things interesting in the sixth as it loaded the bases on three walks around a pair of outs. However, Punxsy couldn’t push another run across the plate as Eckels ended the game with a strikeout — the 15th in the game for St. Marys pitchers.
The Section 1 Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Cochranton, which is one of the other teams in the field.
ST. MARYS 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 001 000 — 1
St. Marys 202 03x — 8
Punxsutawney—1
Bailey Hallman p 0000, Idella Hawk ss 3001, Maddie Mibroda 1b 3000, Kennedy Day 3b 3000, Emma Martino c 3000, Elly Hinds 2b 2000, Harbor Neal rf 1000, Ally Manners rf 1000, Lenyx Noerr lf 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 1000. Totals: 18-1-0-1.
St. Marys—8
Avery Stauffer 3b 3100, Anna Lanzel ss 1311, Lanie Weisner p-2b 2002, Bella Dixon c 3333, Violet Eckels 2b-p 3010, Addie O’Dell 1b 2000, Ava Slinkosky ph 1000, Anna Geci rf 1000, Ava Keebler ph 1000, Kara Fleming lf 1000, Lexi Sarginger ph-lf 1000, Mia Azzato cf 1110, Lilah Forster ph 1000. Totals: 21-8-6-6.
Errors: Punxsy 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: Punxsy 10, St. Marys 1. 3B: Lanzel. HR: Dixon. SF: Weisner. SB: Stauffer, Lanzel.
Pitching
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-5 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
St. Marys: Kanie Weisner-4 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 BB, 12 SO; Violet Eckels-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R. 3 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weisner. Losing pitcher: Hallman.