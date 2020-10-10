ST. MARYS – The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen remained unbeaten Friday night, defeating Kane 59-27 in high school football action at Dutch Country Stadium.
Leading by just 10 in the third quarter, St. Marys (4-0) pulled away down the stretch, reeling off four unanswered touchdowns to take a commanding 38-point lead late in the fourth.
Guided by quarterback Christian Coudriet, the Dutchmen were indeed flying on offense, finding the end zone eight times on the night. Coudriet accounted for five total touchdowns, passing for four and rushing for another.
St. Marys also cashed in when given good starting field position off several Kane miscues, including four turnovers.
Early on, the Dutchmen were in control, turning two interceptions into a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Michael Fitzgerald picked off a Smith pass deep in Kane territory, setting up St. Marys at the Wolves’ 20. On the next snap, Coudriet hit Jacob Kline in space, with the senior finding paydirt for a 7-0 Dutch lead.
On Kane’s ensuing drive, St. Marys’ Conner Straub jumped in front of a Smith pass, returning it to the Wolves’ 25. Two plays later, Coudriet hit Fitzgerald on a crossing route for a 19-yard score and a 14-0 St. Marys cushion.
Following a punt by Kane, a bizarre sequence unfolded as what appeared to be an incompletion was instead ruled a catch and fumble, with the Wolves scooping up the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
St. Marys responded with a 12-play drive, capped by a 15-yard scoring strike from Coudriet to Mitchell Reiter, extending the advantage to 21-7.
After starting near midfield, Kane answered with its best drive of the night, sticking to the ground before Harley Morris ultimately surged in from 2 yards out to make it 21-14 with 4:44 left in the opening half.
Vinicius Nunes then showed off his leg, drilling a 38-yard field goal to send St. Marys to the break with a 24-14 lead.
With the Wolves still lingering midway through the third quarter, a bad snap by Kane on a punt gave the Dutchmen the ball at the 20, sparking the second half scoring barrage.
Kline powered in from 10 yards out a few plays later, giving St. Marys a 38-21 lead. A turnover-on-downs by Kane ensued, prior to a tremendous grab by Bryce Walker and a 20-yard rumble by Kline again having St. Marys threatening. James Davis handled the rest with a tough run up the middle to extend the Dutch advantage to 45-21 early in the fourth.
The Wolves tried a hook-and-ladder on its next possession, only to fumble the ball away and bring Coudriet and the St. Marys offense back on the field. Coudriet fired consecutives strikes to Carter Chadsey, the second pushing the Dutchmen’s cushion to 52-21.
Chadsey added another receiving score moments later, this time coming from Charlie Coudriet for a 59-21 lead.
Kane’s Zuke Smith ran in a quarterback keeper with time winding down, resulting in the 59-27 final.
Nunes finished the game 8 for 8 on extra point attempts.
St. Marys travels to Ridgway next Friday.