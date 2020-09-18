ST. MARYS — St. Marys scored three touchdowns within the span of 1:52 late in the first quarter to break the game open on its way to a resounding 69-13 victory over visiting Bradford in both team’s high school football season opener Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.
The Owls won the pregame coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, as St. Marys’ defense quickly forced a three-and-out, as the offense started its first drive on the plus side of the 50 at the Bradford 45-yard line.
Five plays later, Christian Coudriet found Michael Fitzgerald over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown connection as Vinicius Nunes added the extra point to make it a 7-0 game just 2:54 in.
After the Dutch defense forced a second three-and-out in as many drives, the offense began yet another drive in plus territory, this time at the 44.
Jacob Kline capped a quick five-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown, going untouched up the middle for the score as Nunes, who went 9-of-10 on extra points in the win, added the kick to make it a 14-point lead at the 4:18 mark of the opening quarter.
On the ensuing drive, St. Marys put pressure on Owls quarterback Austen Davis, who was forced into an arrant throw, which was picked off by Terry Williams and returned 28 yards for a score just 1:05 after the previous score.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the score pushed the kickoff back, as Bradford looked for its best field position of the night, but instead fumbled the return, as Connor Bressler came up with the recovery.
Coudriet then connected with Josh Robinson for a 19-yard pickup, before finding Bryce Walker for a 24-yard touchdown to balloon the lead to 28-0 with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter.
The lead remained 28 for the home side into the middle portions of the second quarter before Bradford, which did not pick up a single first down in the opening half, used a big play to get on the board.
Davis found Dalton Dixon deep down field, as the receiver outran the defense down the near sideline for a 78-yard score.
A missed extra-point left the score at 28-6 with 6:17 to play in the first half.
The Dutchmen responded with back-to-back scoring drives around a Owls’ three-and-out to push their lead to five scores heading into the half.
Coudriet found Walker in the front corner of the end zone for a 17-yard score with 3:03 left in the half, and with just two seconds remaining before halftime it was Kline catching a pass in the flat from Coudreit and diving into the end zone at the far pylon for a 17-yard score of his own to push the lead to 42-6 at the break.
Coudriet, a junior who was replaced behind center after the opening drive of the second half for St. Marys, finished with 299 yards through the air on 22-of-31 passing for five touchdowns.
The opening drive of the third quarter saw Coudriet orchestrating yet another touchdown drive, as he found Fitzgerald for a 44-yard gain to open the drive, before hitting Walker on a 22-yard pickup and connecting with Fitzgerald once again for a 1-yard score just 2:41 into the third quarter.
Charlie Coudriet then took over at quarterback, as he led St. Marys on a scoring drive on its second drive of the second half, finishing the drive off by finding Carter Chadsey, who made a leaping catch for a 2-yard touchdown at the 3:31 mark of the third.
The Owls responded with an 8-yard scoring drive, as Elijah Fittion ended the drive with a 23-yard rushing score to bring the score to 56-13 with 10:35 left in the game.
St. Marys got its final two scores of the night on a 12-yard rushing score by Justin Dornisch with 8:15 left, while Clay Grazioli tracked down a high snap for a 19-yard scoop-and-score touchdown with 8:15 remaining to bring the game to its final score of 69-13.
Christian and Charlie Coudriet combined to go 25-of-36 through the air for a combined 337 yards and six touchdowns, as St. Marys finished the night with a 484-132 edge in total yards.
St. Marys visits Kane next Friday night.