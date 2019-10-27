ST. MARYS — St. Marys’ seniors took the field at Dutch Country Stadium one final time Friday night against Franklin and came away with a convincing 62-28 Senior Night victory against the Knights they’ll most likely never forgot.
St. Marys (6-4) was originally scheduled to play Warren for Senior Night, but the Dragons had to drop the game when they qualified for the District 10 Class 5A playoff, which began Friday night.
Franklin (2-8) agreed to step in and take the Dragons’ place and despite its record, proved to be a formidable for with Ian Haynes — D-10’s career passing leader — returning from injury a week ago after it was feared he was lost for the season.
And, Haynes lived up to that billing in the first half as the teams traded scores back-and-forth in a shootout that saw St. Marys take a 42-28 lead into the half. Haynes threw for 356 yards (291 in 1st half) with three touchdowns and an interception.
The Flying Dutchmen’s physical play in the trenches on both sides of the ball proved too much for the Knights to handle though as St. Marys pulled away in the second half for a lopsided 62-28 victory.
St. Marys finished with a decided advantage in total yards, 638-446, including 397-53 on the ground even though they were without the services of leading rusher Jacob Kline. The Dutch limited Franklin to 99 yards in the second half while holding the Knights scoreless.
Senior Cain Pfoutz had a night to remember for the Dutch as he accounted for more than 300 total yards and scored 30 of his team’s 62 points. He pounded out 25 carries for 270 and four touchdowns and caught two passes for 34 yards. He converted six of seven extra points and also punted three times for a 35-yard average. Pfoutz had ran for just 263 yards on the season coming into Friday.
Fellow seniors Forest Cressley and Jake Walter were part of a strong effort in the trenches the opened holes for Pfoutz and the rest of the St. Marys runners all night long. Quarterback Christian Coudriet and James Davis added 67 and63 yards, respectively, with each finding the end zone.
Coudriet also threw for 229 yards and three scores with one interception.
“One of the messages before the game was, ‘It’s Senior night ... make some great memories you’ll have forever, and the underclassmen worked their butts off for that too,” said St. Marys coach Chris Dworek. “Cain had a big game for us, and that’s something he’ll always remember for sure.
“Everybody was a part of that accomplishment though, and the O-line was dominant tonight. We saw some things on film, but balance is the key and I thought we had good balance tonight.
“Coach (Beau) Iorfido also did a great job with some adjustments at halftime, and the defense pitched a shutout (in second half). I told them at halftime it looked like an Arena Football League game. So, we just had to buckle down and be patient and not get so panicky. The Guys did well and executed those adjustments.”
Haynes made his presence felt from the get-go, hitting Dalton Buckley for a 65-yard scoring strike just 49 seconds into the game. George Coon’s extra point made it 7-0. Buckley hauled in eight catches for 172 yards.
St. Marys needed just 1:12 to answer back on a 14-yard TD run by Pfoutz, who booted the first of his six extra points to tie things at 7-7.
The first-half shootout was one from there as the teams combined for three more scores by the end of the opening quarter.
Franklin regained the lead on a 6-yard touchdown run by Eli Stewart but Coon missed the extra point.
After the team’s traded scoreless possessions, St. Marys regained the lead when James Davis hit paydirt on a 23-yard TD scamper. Foutz’s PAT made it 14-13 with 1:10 left in the first quarter. Pfoutz jump-started the drive with a 46-yard run.
Haynes hit Cade Adams for a 45-yard score three plays later to put Franklin back up 21-14 in the clsoing seconds of the quarter after an Adams 2-point run. Adams hauled in five passes for 113 yards.
St. Marys then drive 75 yards on seven plays to start the second quarter. Davis had an 18-yard run and Logan Mosier a 32-yard catch to set up a 1-yard TD run by Coudriet.
The Dutch defense then came up with back-to-back stops that led to a pair of scores to give them some breathing room at 35-21. Coudriet threaded the needle on a 30-yard scoring strike to Terry Williams for the first of those scores, while Pfoutz found the end zone from five yards out to make it a 14-point game.
Franklin answered back, getting a 6-yard TD pass from Haynes to Michael Long with 2:10 left in the half to make it a one-score game at 35-28.
St. Marys wasn’t done scoring itself though, as Pfoutz ripped off a 41-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds on the clock. Franklin got down to the St. Marys 5 in the closing seconds but the clock ran out as the Dutchmen took a 42-28 lead into the break.
The Dutch got the ball to start the second half and wasted little time adding to their lead with a 55-yard scoring march capped by a 10-yard Pfoutz TD run three minutes into the quarter that put St. Marys up 49-28.
The teams then traded a series of turnovers, with St. Marys getting a leaping interception from senior Gage Burford and a fumble recovery by Jeremy Garthwaite.
St. Marys tacked on two more scores from there to win going away.
Coudriet hit Michael Fitzgerald for a 10-yard touchdown with 1:27 left in the third quarter, then found a wide open Bryce Walker for a 19-yard score with 7:21 remaining in the game.
Fitzgerald had six catches for 71 yards, while Walker had four grabs for 44 yards.
“I was more nervous for this game than any game this year because I know how important momentum and confidence is,” said Dworek. “I wanted to keep that going (into playoffs) and guys did a super job. We had plans for Senior Night, but we really wanted a game, and hat’s off to Franklin for taking this (game) at a late notice. That’s first class by Coach Haynes and his gang.
Based on Friday’s results, it appears St. Marys will be the third seed in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional and make the trip to second-seeded Westinghouse from the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) this weekend. No official D-9 playoff brackets were released as of press time.
“The kids are excited to be in playoffs, and it’s bonus football know,” said Dworek. “This is the time where we continue to get better. It’s going to be a fun trip (to Cupples Stadium).”