DuBOIS — It was another strong year on the hardwood — both at the team and individual levels — for the boys teams in the Tri-County Area.

For the second year in a row, seven of the 12 area teams finished with a winning record. And, the same four four teams — Elk County Catholic (22-7), Ridgway (26-2), Johnsonburg (19-8) and Brockway (13-14) — qualified for the PIAA playoffs.

Brookville (14-10) and Clarion (17-8) each fell one win short of a trip to states.

Of those four state playoff teams, only Johnsonburg won a District 9 title, as the Rams topped ECC, 36-30 in the Class A championship game.

Johnsonburg lost a low-scoring affair, 30-28, to Eden Christian in the first round of states, while ECC beat Jamestown (66-40) in its opener before falling to Bishop Carroll (57-47).

In Class AA, Brockway (D-9 No. 3 seed), lost its PIAA opener to Bishop Guilfoyle, 80-45, while Ridgway, the D-9 AA runner-up, went 1-1 at states.

The Elkers beat North Penn-Mansfield, 55-42, in its opener before losing a tight contest to defending state champ Sewickley Academy, 44-41.

Ridgway’s loss to Sewickley ended a what was otherwise a stellar season for the Elkers. Ridgway put together an undefeated regular season (22-0) before winning the AML championship.

The Elkers then hammered Clarion (44-24) in the D-9 AA semifinals before suffering its first loss of the season in the district finals to Coudersport (66-46), a team the Elkers beat by two points in the regular season.

Despite losing two of its final three games in the postseason, Ridgway proved time and again — including in the state loss to Sewickley — to be the area’s best team this season. For that reason, Elkers head man Tony Allegretto has been named Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Coach of the Year for the third time.

Allegretto is just the third coach to win the award for a third time in the 25-year history of the award. Former DCC coach Mike Nesbit also earned the honor three times, while current ECC coach Aaron Straub has garnered the award a record 11 times.

The battle for the TCS/CE Player of the Year award was a much closer one, with the likes of St. Marys senior Nathan Schneider, ECC senior Ryan Newton, DuBois Central Catholic junior Justin Miknis and Clarion-Limestone junior Ian Callen in the mix.

In the end, it was hard to look past the outstanding all-around season Schneider put together — on that gave him the slight edge over the others. The Dutchman senior guard posted the best scoring average (25.7) in District 9 this season, with his 591 points ranking second only to the 671 scored by Coudy’s Owen Chambers in four more games played.

Schneider, a Second Team selection last year, also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks a game for a St. Marys squad that went 12-11 and saw its season come to an end with a 60-57 loss in the D-9 4A semifinals to eventual champ Clearfield.

Schneider is just the second Dutchman to be named Player of the Year. Adam Fox was the first back in 2000.

Here is a look at the rest of the TCS/CE All-Stars:

First Team

Ryan Newton, Sr., Elk County Catholic: A Second Team pick as a junior, Newton stepped up to be the undisputed leader for ECC as a senior and led the team to yet another state playoff appearance as part of a 22-7 season. Newton scored 486 points (17.4 ppg) while also averaging 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.9 blocks. He ranked fourth in District 9 in total points and 12th in scoring average.

Justin Miknis, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic: Another Second Team selection in 2017, Miknis put together a huge junior season despite being the main option on a Cardinals squad that went 8-14. He finished fourth in District 9 in total points (481) and third in scoring average (21.9). He also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 steals a game and had a team-high 20 blocks. Miknis enters his senior season with 1,003 points.

Neil MacDonald, Sr., Ridgway: MacDonald, the lone underclassman on last year’s First Team, made the top squad once again after leading the Elkers to their stellar 26-2 season. MacDonald was the leading cog on the floor in making Ridgway’s style of play work. He led the team in scoring with 321 points (11.5 ppg) while shooting nearly 52 percent from the field. He also was the team’s second leading rebounder (4.4 per game) while averaging 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals a contest.

Ian Callen, Jr., Clarion-Limestone: Callen, the KSAC MVP, had a strong season for the 17-7 Lions, scoring 436 points. He led the team in just about every statistical category, including points per game (19.0), rebounds (9.3), assists (5.3), steals (6.1) and blocks (2.4). He ranked seventh in the district in points per game. Callen enters his senior season with 1,005 points.

Carter Adams, Sr., Brockway: Adams is another Second Team selection a year ago that found his way on to the top squad in 2018. He led the team in every major offensive category but rebounds while directing the Rovers back to the state playoffs. He finished the year with 412 points (15.3 ppg) while also averaging 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals a game.

Second Team

Cam Craig, Sr., Clarion: Craig was the leading scorer for a Bobcats squad that went 17-8 and lost to Brockway in the D-9 Class AA consolation game, falling one win short of going to states. He scored 453 points on the season, with his 18.1 points per game ranking 11th in District 9. Carig finished his standout Bobcats career with 1,138 points.

Andy Breier, Sr., Ridgway: Breier made a big impact on the side — both offensively and defensively — for the Elkers. He was the team’s leading rebounder (5.8 per game) and second leading scorer with 284 points (10.1 ppg). He shot an impressive 64.2 percent from the field on the year.

Aaron Park, Soph., Brookville: Park was the leading scorer (302 points, 12.6 ppg) on a Raiders squad that went 14-10 and lost to top-seeded Karns City, 34-31, in the D-9 Class 3A title game.

Josh Terry, Sr., Curwensville: Terry was among the leading scorers (462 points) in District 9 this season, with is 20.1 scoring average ranking sixth overall for a Golden Tide squad that finished a game under .500 at 11-12. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals a game, while having 22 blocks on the season.

Austin Green, Soph., Johnsonburg: Green played the role as super sub as the Rams’ sixth man on a squad that captured the D-9 Class A title and won 19 games. Despite coming off the bench most nights, Green led the team in scoring 242 points (9.0 ppg) and was among the leading rebounders with 90. He also had 36 assists, 24 steals and shot 83 percent at the free throw line.

Honorable

Mentions

Brockway: Noah Vokes, Sr.

Brookville: Bryan Dworek, Jr.; Trenton Gilhousen, Jr.

Clarion: Austin Hummell, Sr.

Clarion-Limestone: Christian Smith Sr., Deion Deas, Soph.

Curwensville: Christian Bakaysa, Jr.

DuBois: Jonathan Cruz, Jr.; Justin Manduley, Jr.; Chase Husted, Soph.

DuBois Central Catholic: Thomas Grecco, Sr.

Elk County Catholic: Alex Breindel, Jr.; Logan Hoffman, Sr.

Johnsonburg: Kacey Raubenstrauch, Sr.

Ridgway: Johnny Mitchell, Sr.; Daunte Allegretto, Jr.

St. Marys: Jared Groll, Sr.

q q q

A full list of past TCS/CE players and coaches of the year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B6.