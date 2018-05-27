DuBOIS — A one-hitter from starting pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter led Punxsutawney to a 10-0 victory over St. Marys in five innings in the District 9 Class 4A title game at Heindl Field Friday.

The one-hitter was Lingenfelter’s third of the season against the Lady Dutch, as she also allowed just one hit in a 2-1 victory in 10 innings in Punxsutawney April 12 and one-hit St. Marys on the road April 25 in a 3-0 win.

Lingenfelter recorded all 15 outs in the victory by way of swinging strikeouts, as she struck out a total of 46 St. Marys batters over the teams’ three meetings this season.

St. Marys head coach Eric Wonderling said after the game he tipped his cap to Lingenfelter on her performance in the circle.

“That’s the best pitcher I’ve seen in a long time,” Wonderling said.

In the top of the first, St. Marys’ Maddie LeGrys led off by reaching on an error and stealing second. But, Lingenfelter responded by striking out the side to get out of the inning.

St. Marys starting pitcher Maura Fledderman got out of a jam in the bottom half of the first after Punxsy got two runners on with nobody out.

Wonderling said Fledderman was only at 50 percent for the game.

“I would have liked to had a chance with the real Maura,” he said.

In the second inning, the Lady Dutch leadoff hitter reached base for the second inning in a row.

Maddie Bowes drove a pitch down the left field line for a double and advanced to third base on a throwing error.

The next three batters were unable to bring Bowes in to score, as Lingenfelter responded by striking out the side once again.

The trio of strikeouts began a 12 strikeouts in a row run for the Punxsy pitcher, as the senior Penn State commit struck out the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

In the bottom of the second Punxsy got their offense rolling, bringing across eight runs to take a commanding lead.

After the first batter of the inning flew out, Kendal Johnston reached on an error, Abby Gigliotti walked and Riley Presloid reached on a bunt single to load the bases with just one out.

Sarah Weaver then drove a pitch back up the middle for a two-RBI single to score the game’s first runs.

After Grace Aikens walked, Lingenfelter helped her own cause by hitting a two-RBI double to left center field to give Punxsy a 4-0 lead.

Johnston delivered the final blow of the inning, reaching base for the second time in the frame on a two-RBI double to left-center, as The Lady Chucks took an 8-0 lead after two innings of play.

Punxsutawney took advantage of a pair of errors in the bottom of the third to score two runs and reach the 10-run mercy rule.

With the win, Punxsy earns a spot in the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.

The St. Marys head coach said it is tough for D-9 teams to go compete at the state level, but believes Punxsutawney can.

“There gonna do well, and I wish them the best of luck,” Wonderling said.

The head coach wrapped things up by looking back at the successful season his team had.

“I can’t be more proud of my team, for as far as we came and the season we had,” Wonderling said.

Wonderling added that he has a lot of talent coming back and is looking forward to next season.

The Lady Dutch will graduate just four players off this season’s roster, and Wonderling noted that a strong freshmen class coming in next season will add to an already talented lineup.