DuBOIS — Having not stepped on a high schoo field together for an official game in two years, the 2021 high school baseball season produced more than its share of ups and downs for most of the area schools.
Some handled the return to action after the lost 2020 season better than others, with some figuring it out as the year progressed to play some of its best ball come playoff team.
In the end, seven of the 10 area squads won at least 10 games with five of those finishing with a winning record. Three schools reached the state playoffs, with two of those — DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic doing so with losing record after making strong late-season runs.
The Cardinals (10-12) beat the Crusaders (8-14) for the District 9 Class A title before each lost in the opening round of states. Clarion-Limestone (10-4) and Redbank Valley (14-5) each put together strong season before falling in their respective D-9 playoffs, as did Brookville (12-7) and Curwensville (12-9).
DuBois finished just below .500 at 10-11, while St. Marys was the D-9 4A runner-up as part of an 8-11 season.
Everyone in the district was looking up at Johnsonburg though. The Rams put together an 18-0 regular season before going 4-1 in a postseason that saw them capture a D-9 Class 2A championship before seeing their season end in heartbreaking fashion in a 2-1, 8-inning loss to Shenango in the state quarterfinals.
Given Johnsonburg’s impressive season, it should come as no surprise that the Rams are well represented on the 2021 Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express (TCW/CE) All-Star Teams.
Johnsonburg landed eight players on the First or Second Team, while head coach Mike Porter garnered TCW/CE Coach of the Year honors.
As for the TCW/CE Player of the Year, that award is shared this year by a pair of seniors from different schools — DuBois’ Garrett Starr and Brookville’s Jace Miner — who put up stellar numbers both at the plate and on the mound despite their schools’ tough schedules.
Here is a closer look at this year’s major award winners and TCW/CE All-Star Teams:
CO-PLAYERS
OF THE YEAR
Garrett Starr, Sr., DuBois - Starr ended his high school career by put together one of the best all-around seasons by a DuBois player in several years.
Starr was the team’s workhorse on the mound, throwing nearly a third of the team’s innings for the year. He played shortstop when he didn’t pitch. The Beaver recorded 6-2 record with a 3.20 ERA, 49 strikeouts and 14 walks in 39 1/3 innings. The six wins tied him for second most in the Tri-County Area.
The Beaver was even better at the plate where he led the Beavers in batting average (.492), hits (32), doubles (9) and runs scored (28). He was second in RBIs with 18.
Starr is DuBois’ first TCW/CE Player of the Year honoree since Devon Walker shared the award with ECC’s Brandon Schlimm in 2014.
Jace Miner, Sr., Brookville –Like Starr, Miner also was a key all-around player for his team.
The lefty was a little more electric on the mound but didn’t record as many wins (went 3-1) as he posted a 1.58 ERA with 70 strikeouts and 20 walks in 35 1/3 innings. He tied for second in the area in strikeouts and third in ERA.
Miner also led the Raiders in batting average (.474) and hits (27), was second on the team in homers (2) and third in runs scored (22). He also drove in 14 runs.
Miner’s is the Raiders’ first Player of the Year since Aaron Park in 2017.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mike Porter, Johnsonburg - Porter, who missed out on his first year of coaching in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, inherited a talented squad that featured a host of players who were members of the Elk/McKean All-Star teams that reached the Junior League World Series a couple years ago and nearly did the same in Senior League the following year.
Reproducing that success at the high school level can be tough, though. However, Porter and his staff did a great job pushing all the right buttons this season to not only ensure those players were varsity ready but live up to expectations. As a result, they helped make Johnsonburg a state playoff contender again.
Porter is just the second Rams coach to garner the award, joining Jeff Peterson who won it in 2007 and 2013. Johnsonburg reached the PIAA Class A championship game both of those years, winning it all in 2013.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Gabe Watts, Sr., Johnsonburg - Watts, who is headed to St. Bonaventure to play, was the ace of the staff for the Rams. The lefty went 8-0 with a 1.66 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings this year.
Watts, who rarely batted, led all area pitchers in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched, while his ERA was fourth among those who threw at least 29 innings.
Pitcher: Jake Mullins, Jr., Curwensville - Mullins got better as the season went on and proved to be on the top starters in the area as the Golden Tide’s ace.
Mullins went 6-3 on the season with a 2.64 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 22 walks in 45 innings of work. His six wins were tied for the second most in the Tri-County Area, while he was tied for fourth in strikeouts.
At the plate, Mullins hit .312 (20-for-64) with four doubles, a triple, 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Pitcher: Collin Porter, Jr., Johnsonburg - Porter was a nice compliment to Watts on the mound for Johnsonburg and went undefeated himself at 6-0. He sported an 0.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in his 29 1/3 innings of work.
He allowed just four earned runs all season, which tied for the least in the area among all pitchers who threw at least 25 innings. His ERA ranked second overall.
Catcher: Ethan Wells, Jr., Johnsonburg - Wells was the premier catcher in the area this season and among the best hitters as well.
Wells finished the year with a .477 average (31-for-65) with an area-best 30 RBIs and 25 runs scored. He also hit a team-high eight doubles and three home runs to go along with a triple.
First Base: Domenic Allegretto, Jr., Johnsonburg - Allegretto found a home at first base this season for the Rams and enjoyed a breakout season at the plate to help make the Johnsonburg lineup even more dangergous.
Allegretto hit .500 on the year (33-for-66) while driving in 16 runs and scoring 28 times. He added five doubles and a home run.
Second Base: Carter Hickman, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic - Hickman started his varsity career with a bang after losing his freshman year to COVID-19. The Cardinal came in and solidified the second base position for head coach Adam Fox, while his hitting and pitching went a long way towards the Cardinals winning the District 9 Class A title despite finishing the season under .500.
Hickman led the Cardinals in average (.465), hits (33), RBIs (22), doubles (6), triples (2) and was third in runs scored with 15. He also went 2-1 on the mound with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings of work.
Shortstop: Tommy Slay, Jr., Elk County Catholic - Slay was a do-everything type player for ECC, both on the mound as the team’s ace and at the plate.
He led the Crusader offense both in average (.397) and hits (31) while also leading the way in doubles (6) and runs scored (18). His 14 RBIs were third-most on the team.
On the mound, Slay went 6-1 with a save, posting a 4.92 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 innings of work. He tied for second in the area in wins and threw the second most innings behind only Watts.
Third base: Garret Bauer, Sr., St. Marys - Bauer closed out his Dutchmen career with a strong senior campaign. He posted a .415 average (22-for-53) with a team-high 18 RBIs to go along with four doubles, one triple, one homer and 10 runs scored.
Outfield: Camron Marciniak, Jr., Johnsonburg - Marciniak, always known for his speed and top-notch defense in the outfield, was among the Rams to take that next step as a hitter this season.
Marciniak proved to be the Rams’ top hitter, both average-wise (.528) and in hits (38), while scoring a team-high 36 runs as well. He smacked five doubles and two triples.
Outfield: Chandler Ho, Sr., DuBois - Ho put together a strong final season at the plate in a Beaver uniform, along with being one of the top defensive outfielders in the area.
The senior hit .419 (26-for-62) with five doubles, 13 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He ranked second on the team to Starr in average, hits, runs and doubles and was third in runs scored.
Outfield: Hunter Geer, Jr., Brookville - Geer teamed with Miner to give the raiders a strong 1-2 punch on the mound and also was a solid defender in the outfield while not pitching.
The Raider junior went 2-1 on the mound with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 innings of work. At the plate, he hit .317 (19-for-60) with four doubles, two triples and two homers. He tied for the team lead in RBIs with 20 and also scored 20 runs.
Designated Player: Alex Pasternak, Jr., DuBois — After seeing some varsity action as a freshman, Pasternak settled into a full-time starting role at first base for the Beavers after missing out on his entire sophomore campaign.
Pasternak proved to be a big bat in the order behind Ho and Starr. He finished the year with a .362 average (21-for-58) with a team-high 24 RBIs. He smacked five doubles and two homers while scoring 14 runs.
Utility Player: Hayden Callen, Sr., Clarion-Limestone - Callen was another player who had a big year for his team as a pitcher and position player in helping the Lions to a 10-4 record.
He went 4-1 on the mound with a 2.13 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 13 walks in 46 innings of work. He threw the third most innings in the area and tied fourth in strikeouts. At the plate, Callen .340 (17-for-50) with six doubles and 14 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Brandin Anderson, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
Pitcher: Bryson Huwar, Jr., Clarion-Limestone
Pitcher: Christian Coudriet, Jr., St. Marys
Catcher: Conner Straub, Jr., St. Marys
First Base: Bryce Rafferty, Jr., Brookville
Second Base: Kaden Dennis, Soph., Johnsonburg
Shortstop: Aiden Zimmerman, Soph., Johnsonburg
Third Base: Kaden Brezenski, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Dante Armanini, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Outfield: Connor Bressler, Sr., St. Marys
Outfield: Luke Zimmerman, Fr., Johnsonburg
Designated Player: Kobe Bonanno, Sr., Redbank Valley
Utility Player: Bryson Bain, Jr., Redbank Valley
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brookville: Chase Palmer, Hunter Roney, Jamison Rhoades.
Curwensville: Keegan Wilson.
Elk County Catholic: Dominic Zambanini, Joe Tettis.
Redbank Valley: Hudson Martz, Cam Wagner.
St. Marys: Mitchell Reiter.