SHIPPENSBURG — Going into her senior year, two-time state medalist Johnsonburg senior Skylar Sherry had two things missing from her still-impressive resume.
With two runner-up finishes at states in the javelin, she was seeking to move up one step on the pedestal on the medals stand at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium Friday afternoon.
Mission accomplished and she’s the first girl in school history to win a gold.
Sherry’s winning throw of 137 feet, 3 inches came on her third throw of the preliminary round and it stood up for the winner, by just under three feet ahead of Slippery Rock sophomore Maryann Ackerman’s throw of 134 feet, 2 inches.
“I was a little iffy coming into this because I really haven’t thrown well this year. I was coming in trying to get over the hump,” said Sherry. “I was disappointed the last two years. I knew I could do it, but there were a lot of good throwers in the state. I dreamt of being able to do this the past two years.
“I had a lot of motivation from friends and family, but this is my senior year and my last time to throw here. It means the world. Ever since junior high, I wanted to be a state champion here. It’s amazing.”
Last year, Sherry finished third behind Kane’s Trinity Clark and Moniteau’s Cambrie Campbell at districts and then finishing second to Clark at states despite a throw of 140 feet, 2 inches. Clark won with a 146-9.
As a sophomore, Sherry won her first district title, then painfully placed second by four inches with a throw of 144 feet to Mount Carmel’s defending champion Maura Fiamoncini.
“My sophomore year, I came here not even thinking I’d get to the podium. I surprised myself,” Sherry said. “Last year, it wasn’t devastating but I knew I could win. D9 was crazy last year. I had Trinity to chase, but my biggest battle was myself this year.”
And as it turned out, two 140-foot throwers going into states with Ackerman and South Park senior Maura Huwalt, who was the top seed with a district-winning throw of 144 feet, 11 inches. Ackerman won the City of Hermitage Invitational at Hickory High School earlier this month with a state-best throw of 145 feet, 7 inches.
But nobody got over 140 on Friday with Sherry, Ackerman and third-place Huwalt’s 131-footer. Sherry’s series — 127-2, 128-3 and her winning 137-3 in the prelims followed by a 120-0, 133-0 and a low 130 throw. So she had three of the top five or so throws overall.
“Honestly, at this point of the season we knew weren’t excited about how the season had gone,” Johnsonburg head coach Chad Yurchick said. “So it was minor corrections to make that she could easily adjust to throw a big throw.
“One of the biggest things with Skyler was throwing hard. All year, she was holding back a little bit every throw. Today, she stepped up and threw hard when she needed to.”
Perhaps Yurchick’s biggest advice could’ve come after she claimed her gold. He was a two-time state champion himself in the discus back in 2005 and 2006.
“Get up on your toes a little bit so you look taller,” he joked.
That makes three D9 throws in the past five years to win the Class AA girls’ javelin title with Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter winning the crown in 2015 before back-to-back firsts from Mount Carmel’s Fiamoncini.
D9’s other Class AA javelin champions were Smethport’s Ashley Colley in 2000, Union’s Penny Summerville in 1993 and Clarion-Limestone’s Patti Davis in 1983. Clearfield’s Vicki Smith won the Class AAA title in 1977.