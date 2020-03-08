CLARION — It’s only happened one other time, so pulling away for a 49-34 win over Neshannock was worth some celebration Saturday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The Brookville Raiders sort of partied … like 1997, topping WPIAL sixth seed Neshannock, outscoring the Lancers 21-11 in the fourth quarter for their first state playoff win in 23 years.
Back then, the Class 3A Raiders in a four-class system knocked off WPIAL eight seed Seton LaSalle at the old Tippin Gymnasium. In the new digs, the Raiders did it with plenty of defense as they limited Neshannock to just 27 percent shooting (13-for-48). The Lancers made just 3 of 24 shots from the 3-point line.
“These guys play hard the whole time,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team improved to 18-7 with its seventh straight win and 11th out of the last 12. “It took us a little bit to get going this year and once we got going, hopefully it’ll take a lot to stop us. They played solid defense the whole game and that’s all I can ask. The offense is something hit and miss, but from here on out, it’s got to be hit, hit, no misses.”
Next up for the Raiders: WPIAL runner-up Lincoln Park, which beat D6’s Penns Valley, 67-59, Wednesday at a site and time to be announced.
Roberth Keth led the Raiders with 18 points, sinking 9 of 10 free throws with seven rebounds. Jace Miner scored 12 points with six rebounds and Aaron Park turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lancers (16-9) got 13 points from Preston Turk, the team’s leading scorer who was just 4-for-19 from the field and 0-for-9 from the 3-point line. Johnpaul Mozzocio finished with 10 points. The Lancers were without injured Spencer Perry, a 6-foot-4 junior averaging 11 points per game.
“Our goal was to get a hand in their face, get tight on them and push them out,” Park said. “That was the difference in the game along with their big man being out (with an injury).”
Thanks to a 10-2 run to start the game, the Raiders never trailed, although they managed to hold the lead despite going 10:42 on game clock time without making a field goal. That started after a Robert Keth basket with 1:35 left in the first quarter and ended on Aaron Park’s 3-pointer from the corner at the 6:53 mark of the third quarter.
The score through that drought? 8-8, including just a 3-3 score in the second quarter.
Keth was fouled on a 3-point shot with 3.1 seconds left before halftime and sank all three for a Raiders 17-13 lead at the break.
“I was upset because I was worried they were coming back and we were sitting still,” Park said. “But luckily the defense was there all night.”
The Raiders led by as many as seven points in the third before Turk’s driving layup beat the horn and got Neshannock with 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.
After Bryce Baughman’s triple gave the Raiders a 31-23 lead 58 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Lancers reeled off five straight points with Johnpaul Mozzocio’s 3-pointer getting the Lancers without 31-28. But a 13-0 run from there sealed the win.
Neshannock lost three times to Lincoln Park during the season, including a 57-34 loss in the WPIAL quarterfinals.