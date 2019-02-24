ST. MARYS — It’s often said in sports that defense wins championships.
Time will tell if that is the case for the St. Marys girls basketball team, but the Lady Dutch certainly played “championship” caliber defense Friday night in a 51-30 victory against third-seeded Clearfield in a District 9 Class 4A semifinal game.
The performance marked the second time this season the second-seeded Lady Dutch (17-6) held Clearfield’s offense in check. St. Marys won the first meeting between the teams, 43-31, on Jan. 23 in Clearfield.
In both games, St. Marys held Clearfield’s high-scoring senior Alayna Ryan well below her season average of 21 points per game. Ryan had 14 points in the first meeting and just 11 Friday — three of which came in the second half when the St. Marys limited the Lady Bison to only nine points while forcing 15 turnovers.
That second-half defensive effort sparked a 25-9 run over the final two quarters for the Lady Dutch that turned a five-point halftime lead (26-21) into a lopsided 21-point victory. In the first meeting, St. Marys jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead on its way to a 12-point win.
The duo of Kyla Johnson and Kaylee Muccio powered the St. Marys offense as the pair accounted for 30 of the Lady Dutch’s 51 points Friday. Johnson scored a game-high 18 points, while Muccio had 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead a strong showing on the boards for St. Marys.
Samantha Hayes and Lauren Eckert each chipped in seven points for St. Marys, with Hayes pulling down six rebounds.
“It took us a while before we got going, and it’s making them understand that our defense will create our offense,” said St. Marys coach Leona Hoohuli. “We came back out at the start of the second quarter and got things going.
“Then we changed things up again on defense after halftime. I didn’t want Alayna Ryan to get going. She’ obviously a very good ball player. We needed to make sure we kept her in check because she works hard and keeps going.
“Kaylee Muccio did a nice job again on the boards too against their big girls inside. We had to have that mindset we didn’t want them to get any second chance opportunities.
“And Kyla (Johnson) helped us on the offensive end along with Muccio. One of things we talk about is playing team ball, and whoever is on that night is the one who is going to get the ball that night (on offense).”
Muccio opened the scoring just over a minute in before Clearfield (9-14) got back-to-back hoops by Emma Hipps to go up 4-2. Hipps had eight points — all in the first half.
The teams traded scores from there in a quarter where both sides had a handful of turnovers. Clearfield came out of that sequence with a 9-8 advantage when McClain Alt hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the quarter.
The teams traded scores again to start the second quarter, with a Ryan hoop giving Clearfield its final lead of the night at 11-10 in the opening minute. St. Marys promptly put together a 9-2 spurt to up 19-13 and never looked back. Johnson had five points in that run.
The Lady Bison got back within two points (21-19) late in the quarter on back-to-back hoops from Tesa Miller and Ryan, but St. Marys pushed the lead back to five (26-21) at the break when Johnson hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the half. Johnson netted 10 of her 18 points in the quarter.
Muccio and Johnson got the Lady Dutch off and running with back-to-back baskets to open the second half, thwn Muccio drained a 3-pointer after yan missed a pair of free throws to put the Lady Dutch up 12 (33-21) with 4:46 left in the third.
St. Marys went on to outscore Clearfield 13-2 in the quarter to take a 39-23 lead into the fourth quarter, with Eckert scoring in the final seconds to give the Lady Dutch that 16-point advantage. Johnson had six points the third, while Muccio had five.
Hayes and Eckert both scored in the opening minute of the fourth to quickly make it a 20-point game (43-23). A total of five different St. marys players scored in the fourth as the Lady Dutch cruised from there to finish off the win to reach their second straight D-9 Class 4A championship game.
The Lady Dutch will play top-seeded Punxsutawney (21-1) for the title Wedneday at 6 p.m. at DuBois High School. Punxsy, which beat St. Marys in last year’s finals, 27-24, already owns two wins over the Lady Dutch this season (46-28 and 44-37).
