HYDE — The 35th Annual Lezzer Lumber Football Classic was a tight contest at the half Friday night, but the North All-Stars dominated the final two quarters on their way to a record-setting 57-16 victory at Clearfield’s Bison Sports Complex.
The North’s 57 points set a Lezzer single-gam record, surpassing the old mark of 49 set by the North in a 49-27 victory in 2013. The 41-point margin of victory also is the largest in the game’s 35-year history and comes on the heels of a thrilling 22-21 North victory last year at Altoona’s Mansion Park.
The lopsided win, aided by a host of players from five different schools in the Tri-County Area, gives the North a slim 18-17 advantage in Classic victories in the event’s history.
The North held a slim 16-8 lead at the half in what was an exciting game to that point. The wheels then came off for the South after the break. The North scored on the opening possession of the third quarter before the turnover bug derailed things for the South, which lost five fumbles on the night.
All told, the North outscored the South 41-8 in the second half — even with a running clock— including 24-0 in the third quarter.
Brockway quarterback Peter Downer made the biggest impact by a local player on the North offense. He completed both of his passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns — one an 11-yarder to DuBois’ Eric Schneider — and also had a 51-yard run down to the on that set Schneider’s score.
DuBois’ Blaise Carney enjoyed a strong night on the defensive side, recovering two fumbles while making a couple tackles.
“I got to coach in this last year and we pulled out a tight one. Obviously, this one was a little more lopsided,” said DuBois coach Justin Marshall, who served as an assistant coach for the Classic. “It’s a lot of fun. The kids get to come out here one last time and play with the guys they have competing against. We get to come out and coach kids we’ve been coaching against.
“It’s definitely a good time, and for some of these kids it’s a once in a lifetime experience. And as coaches, we try our best to make it the best experience possible for them.
“The local guys played well, and I’m definitely proud of our four (DuBois) guys. Schneider, AJ (Boyle), Blaise (Carney) and Jordan (Frano) all played very well. They made the most of their opportunities and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The teams traded punts to open the game before the North got the first big defensive play when West Branch’s Derek Yingling recovered a fumble at the South 29. Yingling, who had a sack and two fumble recoveries, was named North Defensive MVP.
State College quarterback Tommy Friburg, who will be a walk-on at Penn State, then ripped off runs of 14 and 6 yards before hitting Penns Valley’s Ryan Ripka in the flat for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Ripka spun through two would-be tacklers to find the end zone. Bellefonte’s Chris Persiko then connected on the first of his six 2-point extra-point kicks (from 13 yards line per game rule).
The score stayed 8-0 into the second quarter as defensive continued to rule the first half. The teams then traded turnovers, with Yingling making his second fumble recovery before Penn Cambria’s Jacob Weigand picked off a Friberg pass.
Weigand returned the interception back to the North 34, setting up a short 4-play scoring drive. Juniata Valley’s Quinn Zinobile, who was named South Offensive MVP, made an acrobatic catch at the 1-yard line, setting up a TD plunge by Mount Union’s Quinton Posey. The extra point kick by Bellwood’s Alex Schmoke even the score at 8-8.
The North promptly regained the lead with a 9-play, 80-yard touchdown drive.
Friberg, who was the North Offenive MVP, had runs of 7 and 13 yards before connecting with Ripka on a 27-yard pass on a whee route. Two plays later Friberg found Bald Eagle Area’s Nick Tunrer wide open in the end zone for a 14-yard TD. Persiko’s PAT made it 16-8 with 4:49 left in the first half.
Friberg finished 7 of 11 for 91 yards with two TDs and one interception. He also ran for 59 yards.
The North eventually took that 16-8 advantage into the half but quickly increased it when the teams emerged from the locker rooms.
Friberg opened the half with a bang as he broke free for a 41-yard run to put the North in the red zone. Ripka scored from 11 yards out three plays later on an option play to the right to put the North up 24-8.
A series of quick punts ensued before the North struck again midway through the quarter on a trick play.
Friberg took the snap and flipped the ball to Downer, who rolled out to the right and hit Central Mountain’s Collins Jones in stride for a 65-yard touchdown pass to make it 32-8.
The North got the ball right back when the South muffed the ensuing kickoff — something they did three times in the game — but the North fumbled the ball right back.
The South picked up a pair of first downs, but the North defense forced a turnover on downs at its own 39. Downer quickly put the North in scoring position when he rumbled 51 yards on third down.
The former Rover initially fumbled the ball when he pulled it out on a read-option play, but he picked it up and broke free down the left sideline. He was ruled out at the 5-yard line on the play. After a penalty, Downer hit Schneider on a crossing route in the end zone for the 11-yard score to put their team up 40-8 with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
The North got the ball right back when Carney recovered the ensuing kickoff at the 20 when the South muffed it again.
Penns Valley’s Cole Breon scored from the 11 two plays into the fourth quarter to give the North a commanding 46-8 advantage. The extra point was blocked.
The South countered with its second score — a 2-yard TD run by Juniata Valley’s Jaxson Rand that capped a 9-play, 74-yard drive.
Per game rules, the North had to kick off to the South after the touchdown to the lopsided score. However, the North defense got a sack before a bad shotgun snap was recovered by the North’s Dylan Bisel of Bald Eagle Area at the South 3-yard line.
Bellefonte’s Noah Badger powered in the from the 1 two plays later for the North’s final touchdown before Persiko booted his final extra point.
Persiko punctuated the scoring when he booted a 42-yard field goal with 1:49 to play.
NOTES: A moment of silence was held prior to the game for the late Jack Bailey and Gawen Stoker, who were instrumental for running the game for many years, as well as Curwensville head coach Andy Evanko who recently passed away after along battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease ... Several area players were recipients of annual scholarships associated with the Classic that were announced at halftime. Those North players were DuBois’ Eric Schneider (Tyler Zauzig Memorial Scholarship), Curwensville’s Noah VonGunden (Lezzer Lumber Scholarship), Brockway’s Leyton Mangiantini (Central PA Football Coaches Association Scholarship) and Clearfield’s Chris Fenton (M&T Bank Scholarship). ... Clearfield’s Tim Janocko was named the Central PA Football Coaches Association North Coach of the Year.