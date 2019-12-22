DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball came out strong Saturday against Central Mountain and used 10-0 first quarter as springboard to 57-35 victory against the Wildcats to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The win was DuBois second in three days after suffering its first loss of the season Tuesday at at Elk County Catholic (47-40). The Beavers left no doubt Saturday who was in charge Saturday by holding the Wildcats scoreless in the first eight minutes before taking a 28-13 lead into halftime.
Chase Husted, who led all scorers with 14 points, had six in the first quarter before dropping in his final eight points in the fourth, including first dunk of his varsity career over top Wildcat Zane Probst.
Lennon Lindholm and Brady Woodward each had 10 points for the Beavers. Woodward had six of his 10 in the second quarter, when Nick Farrell also netted all five of his points for DuBois. Lindholm four points in both the second and third as a different player stepped up in each quarter to lead the DuBois scoring attack.
Nick Felix added nine points for DuBois, seven of which came in the second half.
Connor Soo led Central Mountain (2-2) with 10 points, while Cayde McCloskey and Aiden Major added seven and six, respectively.
DuBois is back in action Friday in its annual holiday tournament against DuBois Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m.
Brockway plays Brookville in the opening game at 6 p.m.