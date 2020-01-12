ST. MARYS — Cross-town rivals St. Marys and Elk County met for the second time this season Friday night at ECC, and the host Crusaders used a strong fourth quarter push to come away with a 56-43 victory in District 9 League action.
The game was closely contested prior to that decisive quarter. St. Marys actually led by a point (11-10) after one quarter before Elk County took an 18-17 advantage into halftime.
The Crusaders extended their lead to four points (34-30) entering the fourth before ECC outscored St. Marys, 22-13, to come away with the 13-point victory to improve to 12-0 (5-0 in D-9 League) on the season.
Elk County’s fourth-quarter surge was led by the trio of Leo Gregory, Mark Kraus and Regis Wortman, who combined to scored 20 of the Crusaders’ 22 points.
Gregory scored all eight of his points in the final quarter, while Mark Kraus had seven of his 12 points. Wortman, who had eight first-alf points, dropped in five in the final eight minutes on his way to scoring a game-high 15 points.
Teammate Carter Lindemuth added 12 points in the win, seven of which came in the third quarter.
Cahil Parrish and Mitchell Reiter each scored 11 points to lead St. Marys (3-8, 0-4 D-9 League), while Nick Catalone had nine points off the bench. Luke Lasko chipped in eight.
Elk County also won the JV game, 36-22.
Luke Jansen led the Crusaders with 13 points, while Charlie Breindel had nine.
Hunter Hetrick and Conner Straub each scored five points for the Dutchmen.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Tuesday at home against Curwensville, while St. Marys hosts Bellefonte on Monday.