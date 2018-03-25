KERSEY — Winning is the goal of any competitor, and doing so with your family — that’s the real icing on the cake.

That feeling is only personified when it happens in something where success — not fame or money — is the ultimate satisfaction.

The Surra family is a prime example of that, as their love of racing has fueled them to become one of the best dirt track racing teams in this part of the state. And, it all emanates from their small race shop in the Kersey area.

A love of racing has always been in the family blood, with Dan Surra — the patriarch of the family business — having been involved in the sport in a multitude of ways back in the 1970s.

That love has since been passed down through the family, with youngest son Doug now carrying the family banner as a driver. Doug, who has been racing since 2000, followed in the footsteps of older brother Dominic, who also was once a staple on the area dirt tracks before stepping away once he started a family.

“I’ve been around it my whole life,” said Doug Surra. “Dom started when he was 15, so that would have made me nine. Back then, I was just cleaning dirt up around the garage and trying to stay around it.

“I started racing when I was 15 and was in a front-wheel drive for like 10 years. Dom was driving the big cars in the street stocks for Tom Scott back then. We spent a lot of time on those cars, and it was just a lot of fun for us.”

Doug has come a long way in the sport since those early years and enters 2018 fresh off one of — if not the best — season of his career despite jumping up two classes to the semi-late model division.

After racing six years in a pure stock, the family decided it was time for a change and made the big leap into semi-late model.

Dominating start

in semi-late models

All he did in his first season in his new ride was win track championships at both the Hummingbird and Thunder Mountain speedways. He ran a total of 31 shows, winning 12 features and 20 qualifying heats on his way to those championships. Surra has close to 60 feature wins in his career.

“That’s a phenomenal year,” said team owner Dan Surra. “I don’t know how we top it. I’m a little worried.

“We were very successful in the pure stocks, but we felt it was time to get out of that class. So, I looked at the classes above us. Street stock is what Dom drove for Tom Scott out of DuBois. I would have loved to drive that class, but it’s a lot of control financially. We have less in this car, than I’d have in an engine to compete in a street stock car.

“This was the way to go, it’s just way different from my knowledge and our knowledge on setup. There’s nothing stock under these cars. They are nothing like what drives down the road.

The elder Surra said never expected to have the season they did.

“My goal last year was by the middle of the year I hoped we were in the Top 5 and would be competitive,” he said. “But, we were tearing it up right away. A lot of that goes to him (Doug). We put a decent setup under him, but he was really wheeling the car. He picked it up quickly.”

While a great driver is important, there are a lot more things that are just as important that happen behind the scenes away from the track on a Friday or Saturday night.

“We have a good setup and have a good team — and it’s a team,” said Dan Surra. “The driver is the guy who gets all the press and stuff like that. You need a good driver to make it all work, but you also need a good car, a good setup under him and great sponsors to help you out.

“Phil Krieg from DuBois is our crew chief, Dom still helps out and I do a lot of the maintenance work. Doug also helps around garage with that work on top of being driver.”

Right crew chief

makes a difference

Dan Surra points to Krieg, who graduated from St. Marys with Surra’s other son Andy, as one of the main factors why the team is so succesful.

“Phil is a mechanic at Johnson Motors in DuBois. He’s a really good crew chief, very knowledgeable. He builds our engines, which saves us a lot of money. Otherwise, you might have to go out and spend $10-15,000 on getting an engine built. Instead, we’re just paying for the parts and Phil puts it together. He’s really good on setup too.

“We’re running a Lazer chassis, which are built in the Harrisburg area. They really care about the people who have their cars, so I sent Phil and Doug to their Lazer chassis school two Januaries ago and we learned a lot.”

“We did a lot of experimenting,” said Doug Surra. “It was one of those things were I think we had a good rapport as a team. Phil would come up and say, ‘I want to try this.’ It was out first year in the car and we really didn’t have any expectations going out. We just said lets try it and it either worked or it didn’t work.”

Obviously it worked more often than it didn’t.

Good sponsors a key

Racing at any level is predicated on sponsorship money, and the Surras have been lucky enough to align themselves with some great sponsors from the DuBois and St. Marys areas.

“We have a lot of our own money in it obviously, but we try to get enough sponsorship to help run the car every week,” said Dan Surra. “That’s the tough part of racing. The payouts are basically the same as when I started racing in the 70s, and the cost is just astronomically more.

“That’s not meant to downgrade what the tracks are doing because there are some great people running the tracks around here who work hard at it. Racing is just hurting a little bit, and there are tracks closing every day. I don’t think there is anyone around here making money at it.

“We’ve been lucky to have great sponsors over the years. Right now we have St. Marys Insurance, Caster’s Way, Mackie’s Auto Sales, Allison Associates, Dilullo Transportation, Kreckel Enterprises and Cataldo Collision, who has been with us a long time.

“If you take good care of your sponsors, they appreciate it. The hard thing about a sponsor is it’s not like they are getting network TV time. Some guys show up in April and say hey I need some money. Then they (sponsor) never see them again and maybe the guy’s car breaks down and he doesn’t race for two months.

“We try to keep car on the track, which is a lot of work, and we’ve been lucky to do well (over years). I don’t even keep our trophies. I give them to our sponsors as way to show them we appreciate them.”

It’s a year-round

venture for Surras

While the racing season generally ends in September, for the Surras, working on their car is a year-round task to stay in order to stay near the top.

“There are races into September, and after that there is usually just a few special races,” said Dan Surra. “Once the season over, we get the car home, take the body off and power wash it. Then we start tearing it apart.

“During hunting season and Thanksgiving we take some time off, but from Christmas on we’re usually working on it pretty hard. You’re completely rebuilding the drive train, engine, the rear end, everything rally because they (cars) take a pounding out there.

“I’ve always said you win races in January and February, not during the season.”

Doug Surra is 100 percent on board with that approach.

“It’s better to get stuff done early,” he said. “We get the motor out early at end of year, because with racing you never know what’s going to happen, what’s going to come up. Maybe something is broke — how long is it going to take to get it fixed? How long is going to take to get parts? It’s better to be ahead of schedule than behind.

“Some people start later getting theirs cars ready, and they miss the first couple weeks of the season because they’re waiting on something.”

Love of the sport

fuels the Surra family

Despite the lack of a big payday, both Surras said they put in all the long hours of hard work for one reason — the love the sport and others involved in it.

“Anybody who races at a local track is doing it because they just love racing,” said Doug Surra. “They’re not doing it for anything else.

“One of the main reasons I love doing it is because of the camaraderie between your crew. I get to spend a lot of time with my brother, my dad and our friends. You can’t pay for that.

“We have a lot of friends at the track too. I can’t tell you how many times we stay after racing. We have a crew of about 50 guys who just hang out.”

People wishing to keep up to date with the team can follow Surra Racing on Facebook or Doug Surra on twitter at @DougSurra3xAA.

q q q

Editor’s Note: Keep an eye out later this summer for a new profile series in the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express newspapers where will we will feature other dirt track racers from the area.