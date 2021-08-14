The DuBois Area High School sports family lost one of its greats last Saturday (Aug. 7) when Larry Swider passed away at the age of 66 in Fayetteville, Texas, where he spent the later years of his life after enjoying a brief but successful career in both the National Football League and United State Football League (USFL) as a punter.
Swider, who was a standout on the University of Pittsburgh’s 1976 national championship football team, was born Feb. 1, 1955 in Limestone, Maine, and later moved to Rockton and graduated from DAHS in 1973.
While at DuBois, Swider was a three-sport standout who competed in football basketball and track and field. However, he was more than just a great athlete and was a person many peers and younger students looked up — even at that age — and was the DAHS Senior Class President for the Class of ’73.
On the gridiron, Swider was a a three-year lettermen who played in all phases of the game. On offense, he caught 42 career passes for 922 yards and 16 touchdowns, while on defense he hauled in 14 career interceptions. He also averaged 43 yards a punt in a Beavers uniform, with his punting abilities being what took him places after graduation high school.
Swider was a Tri-County MVP Back on the gridiron as well as a Central Counties First Team pick on defense and an honorable-mention All-State selection. He was nominated to play in the Big 33 Game back in 1973.
He also earned one letter in basketball and was a three-time lettermen in track and field where he was team captain as a senior. He won district titles in three different events and was a member of the Beavers old 880 relay squad that finished third at the state championships.
After graduation, Swider headed to Pitt to play football and made an immediate impact for the Panthers as a four-year punter while playing for fabled coach Johnny Majors.
Pitt gradually improved during his four years there, going 6-5-1 his freshman campaign, then 7-4 and 8-4 when he was a sophomore and junior, respectively.
It all came together for the Panthers in 1976 when Swider was a senior as Pitt ran the table — posting a perfect 12-0 record and were named National Champions. The Panthers punctuated that run to a national title with a 27-3 win against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Swider was a key member of that ’76 Panthers squad. Placekicker Carson Long and Swider — known as “Butch and Sundance” to their teammates — dominated on special teams. Swider averaged 44.8 yards on 63 punts that year (ranked 5th nationally), while Long scored 90 points between field goals and extra points.
When he left Pitt, Swider held all the major punting records for the Panthers, including longest punt (77 yards), most punts in a career (228), highest season average (44.8), career average (40.3) and most punting yards in a season (2,784) and a career (9,199).
Both specialists moved on to the NFL after winning the national title and were among six Panthers from the 1976 squad to be drafted. That group was headlined by Heisman Trophy winning running back Tony Dorsett, who was selection No. 2 overall in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Swider was actually the next Panther to be drafted that year as the Denver Broncos took him at No. 185 overall in the 7th round. Teammate Jim Corbett (tight end) went nine picks later in the 7th round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Al Romano (defensive lineman) and Long were each selected in the 11th round by the Houston Oilers and L.A. Rams, respectively, while defensive end Don Parrish went in the 12th round to the Atlanta Falcons.
According to reports, Swider left the Broncos training camp in 1977 following a disagreement with the special teams coach about his kicking style. He then had tryouts with Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Tampa bay again before signing with Detroit during training camp in 1979 when the Lions’ regular punter Tom Skladany was injured.
Swider played the entire season for the Lions and was busy, averaging 40.0 yards on 88 punts that year. He booted his career long in the NFL that season — a 72 yarder.
Skladany returned in 1980 and regained his starting spot with Detroit, but Swider wasn’t out of work for long as he made the move to the St. Louis Cardinals and won the starting job. He set a Cardinals record with 99 punts that season, posting a 41.7 average.
Those 99 punts still rank second in team history — including the Cardinals move to Arizona. Dave Zastudil broke the mark in 2012 when he punted 112 times for the Cardinals.
Swider played just the one year in St. Louis though, as the Cardinals released him in 1981 following a holdout over contract issues. Once again, it didn’t take Swider long to find a new home as he landed in Tampa Bay _ a team he had tried out with multiple times before making his NFL debut with Detroit back in 1979.
Swider enjoyed his best season as a pro with the Buccaneers in 1981 as he set a then-team record with a 42.7 average on 58 punts. He ranked third in the National Football Conference (NFC) that season. He returned to Tampa Bay in 1982 and averaged 41.5 yards on 39 punts in what proved to be a strike-shortened season.
That proved to be his final year in the NFL, but Swider was far from done punting as he spent two season in the upstart USFL in 1984 and 1885.
He punted for the Pittsburgh Maulers in ’84, averaging 42.0 yards on 90 punts, then played for the Jacksonville Bulls in 1985 when he had 63 boots for a 42.1 average.
Overall in six professional seasons (NFL & USFL), Swider had 447 punts and an average of 41.6 with a career long of 72 yards. He also was 2 of 3 passing for 36 yards on fake punts. One of those completions came with the Lions in 1979 and went for 36 yards.