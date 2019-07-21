DuBOIS — The Tri-County Area has seen its share of gold medalists at the PIAA Track and Field Championships over the past decade-plus, and 2019 was no different as local athletes enjoyed standout performance at both the local and state levels.
That local effort was led the duo of Johnsonburg senior Skylar Sherry and Elk County Catholic junior Taylor Newton, who captured PIAA gold medals in the Class javelin and high jump, respectively.
The two golds were part of a large medal haul for the Tri-County Area this year in Shippensburg. Area athletes also won two silver medals and two bronze medals.
All told, athletes from around the Tri-County Area combined to bring home 16 medals — five more than a year ago— from the PIAA Track and Field Championships in late May. Half of those medals (eight) were captured by athletes wearing Brookville uniforms.
It marks the sixth time in the past eight years the medal tally for the area reached double-digits. The 16 medals also came close to matching the high-water mark (19 in 2011) during that time period. The area collected 12 medals in both 2012 and 2013.
Given all that success in Shippensburg, it should come as no surprise that the 2019 Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Track and Field All-Star Team features a heavy presence of state medalists and other athletes who competed at the state meet in either Class AA or AAA.
While the four major awards associated with the All-Star teams were shared among five different schools, Brookville dominated on the individual level with All-Stars in 14 different events (8 in boys, 6 in girls).
Headlining the major awards, though, were the state champion duo of Sherry and Newton, who share the Female Field Athlete of the Year Award. Sherry struck state gold in the javelin with a throw of 137-7, while Newton was one of two girls to clear 5-7 in the high jump — winning gold based of having fewer misses in the competion.
It marks the third straight year Sherry has won the Female Field Athlete of the Year Award. She won it outright the last two years after winning silver both times in the javelin at states.
Sherry is the only Ramette to ever win the award more than once, and the first girl to win the Field Award three times since former ECC standout thrower Megan Dornisch did so from 2009-11. Newton is the first Lady Crusader to nab the award since Dornisch.
The Male Field Athlete of the Year award went to St. Marys senior Adam Park, who qualified for states in all three throwing events — discus, shot put and javelin — as the District 9 Class 3A champ in each.
Park captured a bronze medal in the discus with a throw of 166-7, which was nearly 16 feet farther than his winning throw at districts. He also placed 15th in the shot put and 22nd in the javelin.
Park, who was an individual All-Star in all three events, follows in the footsteps of former Dutchmen standout Tom Bojalad, who won the award in 2106 and 2017.
The other two major award were won by Brookville athletes, as juniors Ian Thrush and Brooke Quairiere took home the Male Track Athlete and Female Track Athlete of the Year Awards, respectively.
Thrush came home from Shippensburg with medals in all four of his events to help power the Raiders to a runner-up finish in the team standings at states. Individually, he won silver in the 200 dash (21.90) and was 4th in the 100 dash (11.13).
He added a second silver in the 4x100, teaming up with Cabe Park, Jack Krug and Bryan Dworek for a time of 42.04 — which was .06 seconds behind winner Motivation. The quartet broke their own school record multiple times while winning every race they competed in until the state finals.
Thrush’s final medal was a seventh-place one in the 4x400 relay where he joined forces with Krug, Dillon Olson and Kyle MacBeth to run a 3:32.42.
Dworek won the Male Track Athlete of the Year Award a year ago.
As for Quairiere, she brought home the best medal by an area girl on the track with her sixth place finish in the 100 hurdles (16.18). Brooke Hummel was Brookville’s last recipient of the Female Track Athlete Award back in 2017.
Here is a closer look at the 2019 TCS/CE Track and Field All-Star Teams listed by event for both girls and boys:
GIRLS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Brooke Quairiere, Jr., Brookville
CO-FIELD ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: Skylar Sherry, Sr., Johnsonburg; Taylor Newton, Jr., Elk County Catholic.
Individual All-Stars
4x800 relay – •St. Marys (Tessa Grotzinger, Jr.; Samantha Hayes, Soph.; Kyla Johnson, Soph.; Megan Quesenberry, Jr..).
100 hurdles – **Brooke Quairiere, Jr., Brookville
100 dash – •Morgan Monnoyer, Fr., Brookville; Mariah Alanskas, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic
1,600 run – Kyla Johnson, Soph., St. Marys
4x100 relay – •Brookville (Madison Johnson, Jr.; Morgan Johnson Jr.; Dani MacBeth, Sr.; Morgan Monnoyer, Fr.); Johnsonburg (Gina Gerg Fr.; Cassidy King, Sr.; Madeline Cowan, Sr.; Amanda Williams, Sr.)
400 dash – •Evelyn Lerch, Fr., Clarion; •Megan Quesenbery, Jr., St. Marys
300 hurdles – •Chloe Trumbull, Soph., Johnsonburg; Dani MacBeth, Sr., Brookville
800 run – •Amanda Williams, Sr., Johnsonburg; Phylicia Hockman, Sr., Clarion
200 dash – •Olivia Sorg, Jr., Elk County Catholic; Madeline Cowan, Sr., Johnsonburg
3,200 run – •Kyla Johnson, Soph., St. Marys
4x400 relay – •Brookville (Emily Martz, Fr.; Madison Johnson, Jr.; Morgan Johnson, Jr.; Dani MacBeth, Sr.); •St. Marys (Vivianne Catalone, Fr.; Tessa Grotzinger, Jr.; Samnatha Hayes, Soph.; Megan Quesenberry, Jr.)
Shot put – Kira Powell, Jr., Brookville
Discus – •Gabby Snyder-Petitti, Sr., DuBois
Javelin – *Skylar Sherry, Sr.., Johnsonburg
Triple jump – •Laken Lewis, Jr., Clarion; •Jerica Fischer, Sr., DuBois
Long jump – •Maddie Kear, Sr., Elk County Catholic
High jump – *Taylor Newton, Jr., Elk County Catholic; Laken Lewis, Jr., Clarion
Pole vault – **Laken Lewis, Jr., Clarion
BOYS
CO-TRACK ATHLETES OF THE YEAR: Ian Thrush, Jr., Brookville
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Adam Park, Sr., St. Marys
Individual All-Star
4x800 relay – **Elk Co. Catholic (Jacob Carnovale, Sr.; Joe Wolfe, Soph.; Ben Hoffman, Jr.; John Wittman, Jr.)
110 hurdles – **Dillon Olson, Sr., Brookville; ***Ethan Kemmer, Sr., Johnsonburg
100 dash – **Ian Thrush, Jr., Brookville; Bryan Dworek, Sr., Brookville
1,600 run – Jacob Carnovale, Sr., Elk County Catholic
400 dash – Jack Krug, Soph., Brookville
4x100 relay – **Brookville (Cabe Park, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, Bryan Dworek); Elk County Catholic (Stephen Bobby, Jr.; John Wittman, Jr.; Regis Wortman, Jr.; Jacob Koss, Jr.)
300 hurdles – **Dillon Olson, Sr., Brookville.
800 run – Linkin Nichols, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic.
200 dash – **Ian Thrush, Jr., Brookville; Bryan Dworek, Sr., Brookville; Jack Krug, Soph., Brookville
3,200 run – •Ben Hoffman, Jr., Elk County Catholic
4x400 relay – **Brookville (Dillon Olson, Sr.; Kyle MacBeth, Soph.; Jack Krug, Soph.; Ian Thrush, Jr.)
Shot put – •Adam Park, Sr., St. Marys
Discus – **Adam Park, Sr., St. Marys
Javelin – •Ian Callen, Sr., Clarion-Limestone; •Adam Park, Sr., St. Marys
Triple jump – Joe Mansfield, Fr., Redbank Valley
Long jump – **Bryan Dworek, Sr.., Brookville; •Jordan Meinert, Sr., DuBois
High jump – •Sam Hetrick, Jr., Redbank Valley; •Jordan Meinert, Sr., DuBois
Pole vault – Zach Shilala, Soph., DuBois
* District 9 champion and PIAA champ
** District 9 champ and PIAA medalis
*** PIAA medalist
• District 9 champ