DuBOIS — The 2018 high school track and field season was another standout one for the area, with local competitors enjoying strong performances at both the district and state levels.

All told, athletes from around the Tri-County Area combined to bring home 11 medals from the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University in late May.

That medal count was up two from a year ago and marked the fifth time in the past seven years the medal tally for the Tri-County Area reached double-digits. The high-water mark during that time period was 19 in 2011, while the area collected 12 medals in both 2012 and 2013.

Johnsonburg junior Skylar Sherry headlined this year’s group of state medalists, capturing her second straight silver medal in the Class AA girls javelin with a heave 140-2.

Sherry, who placed third in the event at districts, was area’s lone repeat medalist this year at Shippensburg and one of just two girls medalists — with Elk County Catholic sophomore Taylor Newton (tied for 4th in high jump at 5-4) being the other.

For the third straight year, no Tri-County Area girls won a medal on the track at states.

The other nine state medals all came on the boys’ side and were claimed by athletes who landed on the podium for the first. Clarion senior Brendan Zerfoss and Brookville sophomore Ian Thursh combined to play a role in five of those medal.

Zerfoss collected fifth-place finishes in the 200 (22.94) and 400 (50.19) dashes. Thrush placed right behind Zerfoss in sixth in the 200 (23.04) and was part of two Brookville relays that landed on the podium.

Thrush joined forces with freshman Jack Krug, junior Bryan Dworek and senior John Frank to capture the Raiders’ first-ever sprint relay medal at states with a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 (43.23).

In the 4x400, junior Dillon Olson replaced Dworek as the Raiders came away with an eighth-place medal with a time of 3:35.91. Despite Thrush running in his ninth race in two days and Olson his fourth, that medal-winning time was just a second slower than the school-record mark of 3:24.89 they set in qualifying for the finals the previous day.

Dworek added a seventh-place medal in the long jump, battling through some headwind to leap 20-10 on the opening day of states.

Zerfoss and the Raider contingent was joined as state medalists on the boys’ side by Redbank Valley sophomore Samuel Hetrick (7th in high jump, 6-2), Clarion-Limestone junior Riley Hummell (8th in javelin, 182) and the ECC 4x800 relay of seniors Matthew Dippold and Logan Hoffman, junior Jacob Carnovale and sophomore Ben Hoffman who placed fifth with a time of 8:02.26.

Hummell was C-L’s first state medalist since 2001, when Dan Alderton won gold in the 400 and silver in the 200.

Given their success all season, but especially at states, it should come as no surprise that the large crop of PIAA medalists have a heavy presence on this year Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Track & Field All-Star teams, including the four MVP awards associated with that team.

Sherry’s repeat silver-medal performance in the javelin landed her a second straight TCS/CE Female Field Athlete of the Year Award.

Sherry is the first Ramette to win the award twice.

As for the Female Track Athlete of the Year Award, that honor this year goes to St. Marys senior Amanda Foster.

Foster was a double-winner at the D-9 Class AAA Championships (800 and 1,600) while adding a bronze medal in the 4x400 relay. She finished just outside the finals (Top 12) in both the 800 and 1,600 at states.

The battle for the Male Track Athlete Of the Year Award was a photo-finish, with Zerfoss and Thrush ultimately sharing the honor after putting on a show at both districts and states,

At the D-9 AA meet, Thrush edged Zerfoss in the 100 dash, while Zerfoss returned the favor in the 200. Zerfoss also won the 400 at ditricts, while Thrush added two more wins in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

The final award — Male Field Athlete of the Year — was another close race between a handful of athletes, with Dworek taking home the honor following a strong all-around season both on the track and in the field.

A full list of past TCS/CE Track & Field Athlete of the Year Award winners can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B6.

Here is a closer look at the 2018 TCS/CE Track and Field All-Star Teams listed by event for both girls and boys:

GIRLS ALL-STARS

4x800 relay – •Elk County Catholic (Hannah Lenze, Sr.; Abby Bonfardin, Sr.; Maddie Kear, Jr.; Chelsea Hunt, Soph.); •St. Marys (Tessa Grotzinger, Soph.; Samantha Hayes, Fr.; Kyla Johnson, Fr.; Megan Quesenberry, Soph.).

100 hurdles – •Summer Herring, Jr., St. Marys; Brooke Quairiere, Soph., Brookville.

100 dash – •Arianna Kleppinger, Sr., St. Marys; •Olivia Sorg, Soph., Elk County Catholic.

1,600 run – •Amanda Foster, Sr., St. Marys; Hannah Lenze, Sr., Elk County Catholic.

400 dash – Evelyn Cobaugh, Fr., Johnsonburg.

4x100 relay – •Johnsonburg (Madeline Cowan, Jr.; Cassidy King, Jr.; Evelyn Cobaugh, Fr.; Amanda Williams, Soph.).

300 hurdles – Reese Sayers, Sr., DuBois; Dani MacBeth, Jr., Brookville.

800 run – •Amanda Foster, Sr., St. Marys; •Amanda Williams, Jr., Johnsonburg.

200 dash – Olivia Sorg, Soph., Elk County Catholic.

3,200 run – •Kyla Johnson, Fr., St. Marys.

4x400 relay – •Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Fr.; Madison Johnson, Soph.; Dani MacBeth, Jr.; Morgan Johnson, Soph.); St. Marys (Arianna Kleppinger, Sr.; Tessa Grotzinger, Soph.; Samantha Hayes, Fr.; Amanda Foster, Sr.); Elk County Catholic (Maddie Kear, Jr.; Mandy Geci, Sr.; Taylor Newton, Soph.; McKayla Wilson, Sr.)

Shot put – Samantha Fedus, Sr., Elk County Catholic

Discus – •Crystal Clinger, Sr., DuBois; Samantha Fedus, Sr., Elk County Catholic;

Javelin –

**Skylar Sherry, Jr.., Johnsonburg; Alicia Fritz, Sr., Elk County Catholic

Triple jump – Cassidy King, Jr., Johnsonburg

Long jump – Cassidy King, Jr., Johnsonburg

High jump –

*Taylor Newton, Soph., Elk County Catholic •Jerica Fischer, Sr., DuBois; Lexi Lauer, Jr.

Pole vault – Laken Lewis, Soph., Clarion; Mattisen Drake, Jr., Brookville.

BOYS ALL-STARS

4x800 relay –

*Elk County Catholic (Logan Hoffman, Sr.; Jacob Carnovale, Jr., Ben Hoffman, Soph.; Matthew Dippold, Sr.).

110 hurdles – Dillon Olson, Jr., Brookville.

100 dash –

•Ian Thrush, Soph., Brookville; Brendan Zerfoss, Sr.

1,600 run – •Matthew Dippold, Sr., Elk County Catholic; Ethan Brentham, Jr., Brookville.

400 dash –

*Brendan Zerfoss, Sr., Clarion.

4x100 relay –

*Brookville (Jack Krug, Fr., Bryan Dworek, Jr., Ian Thrush, Soph, John Frank, Sr.); Johnsonburg (Alec McManus, Sr.; Aaron Hinton, Sr.; Andy Breier, Sr.; Aaron Pura, Jr.)

300 hurdles – •Dillon Olson, Jr., Brookville.

800 run – Linkin Nichols, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic.

200 dash –

*Brendan Zerfoss, Sr., Clarion; **Ian Thrush, Soph., Brookville.

3,200 run – •Ben Hoffman, Soph., Elk County Catholic.

4x400 relay –

*Brookville (Dillon Olson, Jr.; Jack Krug, Fr.; Ian Thursh, Soph.; John Frank, Sr.); Elk County Catholic (John Wittman, Soph.; Logan Hoffman, Sr.; Matthew Dippold, Sr.; Jacob Koss, Soph.).

Shot put – Max Cowan, Sr., Johnsonburg.

Discus – Drew Kilhoffer, Sr., Johnsonburg; Adam Park, Jr., St. Marys.

Javelin –

*Riley Hummell, Jr., Clarion-Limestone.

Triple jump – De-Angelo Coffey, Jr.

Long jump –

*Bryan Dworek, Jr.., Brookville; De-Angelo Coffey, Jr., Brookville; •Jordan Meinert, Jr., DuBois

High jump –

*Samuel Hetrick, Soph. Redbank Valley; •Jordan Meinert, Jr., DuBois; De-Angelo-Coffey, Jr.; Anthony Cortina, Jr.

Pole vault – Nathan McAnany, Jr., St. Marys.

*District 9 champion and PIAA medalist

**PIAA medalist

• District 9 champ