CLARION — After never trailing in regulation, Brookville suddenly found itself facing a four-point deficit just 40 seconds into overtime against Moniteau in the District 9 Class 3A title game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Friday night.
The Lady Raiders did not panic, as they used an 8-0 run with six of those points coming on the foul line, to jump back in front for good on their way to claiming a third straight D-9 title with a thrilling 64-58 victory.
With the win, Brookville avenged a 55-54 overtime loss on the road to the Lady Warriors during the regular season on Jan. 6.
“We knew it was going to be tough tonight, but we made enough plays and enough free throws in overtime to come out of here with the victory,” Brookville head coach Mark Powell said.
“I think it shows the character and the experience of this team, these girls, they’ve played varsity basketball for four years now this core group and we’ve been in a lot of tight games.”
While Brookville (12-11) was ahead the entire night, it was never able to get a comfortable lead on the Lady Warriors, as they hung around all game.
Top-seeded Moniteau then began clawing its way back into the game, but still found itself trailing by five inside of the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Kristian Auvil then drained a three-pointer with 21.4 seconds left to play before the Lady Warriors were forced to foul, sending Alayna Haight to the line for a one-and-one.
Haight was unable to convert the front end with 9.3 ticks remaining, as Aslyn Pry hustled down the court, drove to the bucket and scored just before the buzzer to send the teams into overtime knotted at 53.
Moniteau then took its first lead of the game just 12 seconds into the overtime period when Pry scored on the inside, before making it a four-point lead with a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession just 28 seconds later.
Facing their first deficit of the night, the Lady Raiders began to claw their way back, thanks in large part to free-throw shooting, as the momentum began to swing when Madison Johnson drove hard to the hoop on the other end and drew a foul.
Johnson converted 1-of-2 at the line to trim the deficit to three, as the foul was also Pry’s fifth, forcing her to the bench for the final 3:04 of the game.
On Brookville’s next possession Marcy Schindler drew a foul and was able to hit her first free throw before seeing her second roll off the rim, but Johnson was there to grab the offensive rebound, as Morgan Johnson eventually drew a foul just seven seconds later, sinking both to bring the game to a 57-all tie.
The Lady Raiders continued to roll, as 22 seconds later it was Lauren Hergert driving hard to the hoop and scoring while drawing a foul to give second-seeded Brookville the lead for good.
Hergert finished off the three-point play at the line, as Madison Johnson finished off the eight-point run by going 1-of-2 at the charity stripe with just under a minute and a half to play.
Moniteau’s final gasp came when Zoey Hillwig went 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 71 seconds left to make its three-point game, before Hergert responded with a free throw of her own and Schindler finished off the scoring with a offensive rebound and put-back with 27 seconds to go.
Schindler and Hergert each finished with double-doubles in the win, as Schindler had a game-high 17 rebounds along with 15 points, while Hergert led all scorers with 18 points and added 11 boards.
Madison Johnson and Morgan Johnson each added double-digit performances with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
After the teams traded buckets in the opening minute of the game, Brookville used a 10-0 run to pull ahead 12-2, as Schindler got the run rolling with scores on back-to-back possessions, first a bucket in the paint, then a jumper from behind the arc.
Madison Johnson added a bucket during the run, then Hergert scored the final three points of the 10-point run with a bucket on the inside followed by a free throw.
The Lady Warriors were able to get back within six (12-6) after eight minutes of play by scoring the final four points of the quarter.
A back-and-forth second quarter saw Moniteau cut one point off the deficit as the Lady Raiders took a 24-19 lead into the locker room.
Brookville then used a pair of runs (6-0 and 5-0) in the third quarter to push its lead to nine (38-29) going into the fourth.
The Lady Raiders opened the second half on a 5-0 run on a pair of baskets from Morgan Johnson followed by a Hergert free-throw, before later going on a 6-0 run in which Madison Johnson, Hergert and Schindler all contributed buckets.
Moniteau began to fight back in the fourth quarter, as it used a 6-0 run in the early portions of the frame to begin to swing the momentum.
Brookville got a bucket from Hergert on a long outlet pass by Schindler with 2:47 left to make it a 49-43 game, but Moniteau got within one thanks to a 5-0 run by Auvil.
After a score in the paint from Madison Johnson with 55 seconds remaining, Morgan Johnson tracked down a long baseball inbounds pass and drew a foul on the inside, converting both foul shots to make it a 53-48 game with 29.1 seconds left.
The Lady Warriors then scored the game’s next nine points between the fourth quarter and overtime, before Brookville used an 8-0 run of its own to put the game away in the extra frame.
“We’re playing good basketball and now we get into March and anything can happen, you can get into that tournament (PIAA) and you can get hot,” Powell said.
Brookville will take on Penn Cambria, the third-place team out of District 6 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs March 6 at a site and time to be determined.