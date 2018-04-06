CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the first, adding an insurance run in the fifth, en route to a 3-0 victory over West Branch on a blustery Friday afternoon.

The Tide’s Bryce Timko struck out 10 batters in 5 1/3 innings before hitting his pitch limit. Freshman Jake McCracken came into to get the final five outs to earn his first save.

“The big thing we talked about after the game is that last year that was a no decision a lot of times for Bryce,” said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski. “I think we played error-free baseball today.

“And I told the kids, if we play error free and we pitch like that, the hitting will come.”

The Tide got on the board early as Noah VonGunden worked West Branch starter Ayden Gutierrez for a leadoff walk. Ralph Evans put down a perfect bunt for a single, before Avery Francisco reached to load the bases after he was hit by a pitch.

Gutierrez struck out Timko before McCracken was issued a free pass, scoring VonGunden. An RBI fielder’s choice by Zach Brewer brought home Evans to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

“They had a few hits and we had a few,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “It’s something we have to keep working on. Our apporaches at hitting are still a little off and there is a lot of improvement that we need to make. But there are some strides. We just have a lot to put together.

“Defensively, we just have to find the right combination. We gave up some unecessary runs today and had some mental mistakes. We have had some improvement since the Mo Valley game (on March 26). So that’s all we can ask for, that we keep improving.”

West Branch picked up its first hit in the top of the third, as John Milliron grounded a ball midway between the pitcher’s mound and second. Brewer, the Tide’s first baseman, got to the ball, but was unable to flip to Timko in time for the out.

Doug Kolesar sacrificed Milliron to second before Timko struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Curwensville struggled to get anything going until the bottom of the fifth inning, taking advantage of two Warrior errors to score a run against relief pitcher Josh Cantolina.

“The middle of our lineup is usually pretty powerful, but we didn’t come up with a big hit today and left a lot of guys on base. We had too many strikeouts,” Harzinski said. “We came up with a few runs. I liked the approach at the plate. We were pretty aggressive hitting. It was just an overall good game for us.”

Timko reached his pitch limit on a walk to Gutierrez in the top of the sixth. McCracken came in and got two fly balls to end the inning.

The Tide got a runner to third base after Broc Heitsenrether singled, then stole second and third. But Cantolina got a strikeout to end the threat and give the Warriors a chance to rally in the top of the seventh.

“After a rough first inning, Ayden settled down and pitched really well,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “Josh did a great job coming on in relief.

“Bryce did a great job pitching too, so there were some pretty good pitching performances today.”

West Branch led off the seventh with a single from pinch hitter Luke Guenot. But McCracken rebounded by getting two groundouts and a strikeout to end the game.

“I give a lot of credit to Jake McCracken,” said Harzinski. “He came in and closed the door as a freshman.

“I think our team has grown leaps and bounds over the year. Our trip down south bonded us as a team. But we have had 12 days off just like everybody else. Now we need to get back into the swing of things.”

Curwensville improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Tide travel to Johnsonburg on Monday.