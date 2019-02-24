HYDE — Brookville has dominated the District 9 Class AA scene the past six years, but the Raiders reign at the D-9 individual championships came to end Saturday at Clearfield High School as Brockway put together a huge statement weekend to become the new top dogs for the first time in 16 years.
Brockway put five wrestlers in the finals and crowned three champs — senior Garrett McClintick and juniors Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson — while advancing a program-record 10 wrestlers to the Northwesat Regional Tournanent en route to winning the team title by nine points over Kane, 171.5-162.5.
The team crown was the Rovers first since 2003, when Brockway won its second team title in a row and ended Brookville’s five-year reign at the event. The Rovers’ stellar performance also earned head coach Eric Grecco District 9 AA Coach of the Year honors. He is the first Brockway coach to win the award since Matt Park back in that championship year of 2003.
Second place Kane led all teams with four champions and pushed nine competitors through to Sharon this coming weekend.
Brookville, which had two champs and seven regional qualifiers, placed third in the team standings (135 points), with Port Allegany (127.7) and Redbank Valley (126) rounding out the Top 5. Port had one champ and Redbank two.
The weekend belonged to the Rovers though, with McClintick, Glasl and Johnson all repeating as champs along with Brookville’s Colby Whitehill and Kane’s Alec English.
“We had a great weekend and knew we could win it (team title),” said Grecco. “We have been wrestling well as a team all year at individual tournaments. It really clicked today though. Qualifying 10 for regionals is our record high here at Brockway, so we’re very proud of what we were able to accomplish today.
“I appreciate getting the Coach of the Year award because I know it is a big deal. The team title is what meant everything to me though because it’s the kids out here competing. I can only guide them and do the right things in the practice room. They (kids) have to come out here and perform.”
Glasl’s crown was actually his third in three years and was secured in thrilling fashion as he held down Curwensville senior Blake Passarelli in the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period of their 126-pound finals match to pull out a 3-2 victory — the 100th of his standout career. Glasl had beaten Passarelli 8-2 in the teams’ regular season finale.
Glasl (100-17) became just the third Rover to reach the century mark as a junior, joining Brockway royalty in doing so alongside the Rendos Brothers (Andy and Scott).
And, he did so against a formidable foe in Passarelli (24-6), a three-time state qualifier and 100-win wrestler himself (112-32) who placed eighth in Hershey a year ago. Glasl is a two-time state qualifier and placed sixth as a freshman.
“It was awesome,” said Glasl of his finals victory for his 100th victory. “He is a returning state medalist, and i know he is tough. I’m only a junior, and it’s awesome to get it now, but I really had to work for it.
“The Rendos Brothers were great wrestlers and to be mentioned alongside them is pretty awesome.”
Glasl (31-1) reached the finals with a pair of 15-0, second-period technical falls against Sheffield’s Caden Smead and fourth-seeded Parker Fleming of Brookville.
“Anthony had a tough out there with a returning state placewinner, and he wrestled a smart match and was able to get it done there in the rideout,” said Grecco. “His 100th win kind of got overshadowed with everything that happened today, but getting that as a junior is a great accomplishment. His goal is to be a four-time district champ and this one was his toughest one yet.”
McClintick and Johnson also went 3-0 on the weekend at 182 and 195, respectively, to land on top the podium with Glasl.
McClintick (31-1) notched a 19-second pin of Coudersport’s Matthew Fleniken in his opening bout, then tech falled fourth-seeded Dalton Distrola, 16-0 in 3:44 in the semifinals.
That win set up showdown against Brookville’s Braden MacBeth (21-1), the No. 6 seed who pulled off a pair of upsets to make the finals at 182.
After a scoreless first period, McClintick turned MacBeth for three huge backpoints with 11 seconds left in the second period to gp up 3-0. The Rover chose bottom in the third and earned the escape before sealing his second straight district title with a takedown with 25 seconds remaining.
“Garrett McClintick did what Garrett does and that is control matches all weekend long,” said Grecco. “I don’t know if he got scored upon all weekend long or not, and he did a real good job staying in good positions.”
McClintick did not allow a point to be scored on him in three bouts.
As for Johnson (28-6), he also opened the tourney strong Friday with a 14-0 major decision against Brookville Nathan Taylor. He followed that up with a hard-fought 6-3 win against fourth-seeded Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley in Saturday morning’s semifinals. Johnson used a third-period takedown to seal that win.
Johnson found himself in even more of a fight in the 195 finals against Port Allegany sophomore Justin Young (30-4), who upset returning state qualifier and second-seeded Eli Ayers, 8-4, in the semis.
And, it was Young who made some noise early as he threw Johnson to his back for a five-point move in the first period. Johnson fought off his back and escape before period’s end to trail 5-1.
Johnson pulled even in the second when he turned Young for three backpoints, only to see the Gator quickly escape to go back in top 6-5. Johnson countered with a takedown late in the period to lead 7-6 after two.
The Rover put things away in the third, notching an escape then a late takedown for the 10-6 victory to earn another D-9 title.
“I can’t say enough about the heart of Eric Johnson to be down 5-0 in the first period and be able to come back and win that match,” said Grecco. “He just kept grinding and eventually got the ‘W,’ which in return got us the team title.”
The trio of Glasl, McClintick and Johnson were joined in the finals by senior heavyweight Hayden Thompson and sophomore 160-pounder Noah Bash.
Thompson (16-9) put together a strong weekend despite wrestling on a bad knee to earn another trip to regionals. The sixth-seeded Thompson opened his weekend with a bang, turning Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno for three backpoints in the ultimate tiebreaker period to knock off the Bulldog, 4-1, in Friday’s quarterfinals. The win avenged a 2-1 loss to the third-seeded Bonanno in the teams’ regular season dual meet.
He followed that up by pinning second-seeded Nick Knowles (26-5) in 2:23 in Saturday’s semifinals.
The Rover’s run ended in the finals, where he ran into Brookville’s Whitehill (32-0) who pinned the Rover in 46 seconds. Whitehill had three falls in on the weekend totaling just 1:42.
Bash (25-8), the second seed at 160, beat Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin, 11-4, in the quarterfinals before reaching the finals in thrilling fashion when he pinned third-seeded Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg in 5:18 in the semifinals. The Rover was trailing Zimmerman 4-3 when he reversed the Ram to his back for the fall in the third period.
Bash’s run came to an end in the finals though, as Kane’s English beat the Rover 7-0 to capture his seocnd straight D-9 title.
Those five finalists will be joined at regionals by freshman Mark Palmer (106), sophomore Dominic Inzana (120), senior Tino Inzana (138), junior Andrew Hickman (170) and senior Justin Smith (220).
Palmer (28-8) went 3-1 and placed third at 106. He dropped a 9-5 decision in the semifinals to runner-up Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany but rebounded with a pair of consolation bracket victories. He major decision Redbank’s Ridge Cook, 9-1, in the third-place match.
Third-seeded Inzana (22-6) lost his quarterfinal bout to surprise finalist Harley Morris of Kane but responded with a pair of wins to punch his ticket to Sharon before dropping a tough 4-2 decision to Redbank’s Brayden Altobelli (No. 2 seed) in the consy finals.
Older brother Tino Inzana (19-10) suffered a heartbreaking loss in the 138-pound semifinals. Inzana looked on his way to victory against Redbank’s Hunter Martz when he was called for interlocking in the final seconds to tie things at 3-3.
Martz then took Inzana down to his back in overtime to pull out an 8-3 win in sudden victory.
The loss could have done in the Rover senior, but he responded with a pair of tight victories to place third to move on to Sharon for a second straight year.
Inzana edged Brookville’s Wyatt Kulik, 4-3, on a reversal with 12 seconds remaining in the consy semifinals before besting Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli, 5-2, for third place.
As for Hickman (19-17), he went 3-2 on the weekend to place fourth at 170 to earn his first trip to regionals. And, he earned that trip the hard way by winning three straight consolation bouts after he lost 4-0 to Kane’s Cameron Whisner in the quarterfinals.
Hickman punched his ticket to Sharon when he pinned top-seeded Elliot Park of Brookville in 1:58 in the cony semifinals. Whisner got the best of the Rover again in the third-place bout as he scored a reversal with 48 seconds remaining to come away with a 4-2 victory.
Smith’s regional trip make it 4-for-4 when it came to the Rover seniors going to Sharon. Smith (13-8) went 2-2 and finished fourth at 220.
The senior hit a late 5-point move Friday to pull out an 8-7 win against Oswayo Valley’s Mike VanDergrift to stays in the winner’s bracket. Smith then dropped a 2-0 decision to Brookville’s Tanner LaBenne in Saturday’s semifinals.
Smith rebounded in a big way by pinning Sheffield’s Maximus Thomas in 1:50 to secure his second trip to regionals and first since his sophomore year. Coudy’s Cale Ayers pinned Smith in 2:07 in the consy finals.
Brockway had three other wrestlers compete who didn’t make it to regionals but each one at least one match to aide in the run to the team title. Junior Linkin Nichols (152) went 3-2, while sophomore Conner Ryckman (145) and freshman Garret Park (132) each were 1-2.
