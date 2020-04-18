DuBOIS — Despite a season cut short due to COVID-19, the Premier Basketball League still announced its All-PBL Awards on Thursday as a trio of DuBois Dream players were recognized.
The Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, First-Team, Second-Team and honorable mention selections were voted on by the coaches and owners of the league’s four teams.
Albert Varacallo highlighted the group as a selection to the First-Team. Cory Huff was recognized as a Second-Team selection, while Jake Perrin earned honorable mention honors.
“It was an honor to be named to the All-PBL First-Team,” Varacallo said. “It is a tough league with a ton of talent, so to go up against that completion each weekend was pretty difficult, but I would like to think it only helped me get better throughout the season.”
Varacallo led the team with 20 points per game along with six rebounds and five assists per game and finished the year with nearly five made three-pointers per game, which led the league.
The Chautauqua Hurricane swept the league’s top honors as Jerome Moss was named the Coach of the Year, while Kofi Mills earned Player of the Year honors.
The Hurricane added another First-Team selection along with Mills in Sheldon Zablotny.
Jae Williams represented the Lancaster Thunder on the First-Team, while Devonn Gavin of the Rochester Razorsharks rounded out the First-Team.
Huff was joined on the Second-Team by a pair of Razorsharks players in Rodney Hawkins and Jerrell Reid.
Chautauqua’s Larry Rivers and Lancaster’s Tristan Pierce rounded out the Second-Team selections.
“To be honest though I am probably more happy for my teammates getting honored,” Varacallo said. “It was awesome to have Cory Huff back this season. He is such a crafty player in the post who can score and rebound with the best of them.”
Huff finished just behind Varacallo for the team’s lead in points with 19 per game to go along with a team-leading 11 rebounds per game and two assists per game.
“He definitely deserved to be recognized by the league for the great season he had.”
Vinny Coleman and Jarelle McRae of the Thunder also earned honorable mention selections along with Perrin.
The final two honorable mention spots went to Ramoane Eager of the Hurricane and Rochester’s George Graham.
“Jake is my right hand man and stepped into a big role this season as our point guard,” Varacallo said. “He process the game really well so even through the ups and downs he was able to make a lot of progress and continued to work and put together some big games for us.”
The Dream point guard dished out a team-high seven assists per game and added 11 points per game and six boards per contest.
Varacallo added that the team’s goal has always been to showcase talent around the area and it was great to see a trio of Tri-County Area players recognized.
“I am really looking forward to seeing where this takes us and to continue building and developing local basketball at a higher level in our area,” Varacallo said.