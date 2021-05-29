SHIPPENSBURG — For Johnsonburg senior Chloe Trumbull, it was a repeat performance over three years.
Following her seventh-place finish as a sophomore two years ago in the 300-meter hurdles, Trumbull followed that up with another medaling performance, fifth, in the 300s Friday afternoon at the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Unlike two years ago where Trumbull had to run a preliminary race to get into a top-eight finals race, she had to run a top-eight time in a one-shot situation Friday. In the second of four heats, Trumbull did just that with a time 47.05 seconds, over a second under her district-winning time of 48.33 seconds.
The fourth and final heat had the fastest seeded times and five of the top-eight medal finishers were from that heat, led by Quaker Valley’s Nora Johns in 45.07. But, Trumbull earned her way on to the medals stand with her 47.05. The seventh- and eighth-place finishers were from the third heat.
Trumbull also finished 16th in the 100 hurdles in 16.96 seconds.
The area’s other girl to win a state medal was Clarion-Limestone junior Brooke Kessler, who became the first Lady Lion to medal since Kim Kennedy’s sixth in the 300-meter hurdles way back in 2000 when she finished seventh in the long jump.
Kessler won the District 9 title with a leap of 16 feet, 6 1/4 inches. That gave her an 11th seed for Friday and she moved up the ladder far enough to medal with a jump of 16 feet, 9 1/5 inches. She lost a tiebreaker for seventh with Chestnut Ridge’s Madison Hillegass, whose next-best jump was better than Kessler’s.
Kessler beat ninth-place Devin Hubler of Minersville, by 3/4 of an inch. A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser was 10th at 16 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
“It was pretty exciting because I was the ninth seed in the finals (nine advance after a three-throw preliminary round), so I bumped in my last jumps,” said Kessler, who had to wait for the event to finish because of a contestant being involved in another event. “I was aiming to get into the 17s, but I’m happy with 16-0. I just know I could’ve done a little bit better.”
Kessler is proud of ending a 21-year absence of a Lady Lion on the medals stand.
“It’s pretty rare for C-L, so I’m glad I could make my mark for the school,” Kessler said. “I’m excited for my senior year and plan to do the best I can.”
Other area girls competing at Shippensburg Friday:
— Brookville’s Morgan Monnoyer finished 19th in the 100 dash (13.08) and 23rd in the 200 dash (27.32).
Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Julie Monnoyer and Rylee Stancliffe finished 16th in the 4x100 relay in 51.77 seconds.
Martz added a 23rd in the 400 dash (1:04.52) while Stancliffe was 21st in both the 100 (17.95) and 300 (49.84) hurdles.
Laynee Sorbin finished 22nd in the triple jump, going 30 feet, 8 inches.
— Elk County Catholic freshman Tori Newton narrowly missed medaling in the javelin, finishing ninth with a personal-best toss of 127 feet, 5 inches — seven inches shy of the eighth-place medalist.
The Lady Crusader’s 4x800 relay of Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gina Carnovale and Grace Neubert turned in a season-best effort with a 10:03.2 and finished 12th.
In the 3,200, Neubert was 10th in 11:37.87.
— Johnsonburg’s 4x400 relay of Trumbull, Abby King, Adria Magnusson and Anna-Sophia Stauffer finished 20th in 4:23.57.
Stauffer was 20th in the 200 dash in 27.10.
— Redbank Valley freshman Claire Henry did not clear a height in the pole vault.