BROOKVILLE — The two Class AA track and field schools from Elk County — Johnsonburg and Elk County Catholic — enjoyed a strong showing Friday at the District 9 Championships as the two combined to win three titles and qualify athletes for states in 11 different events.
Ramette senior Chloe Trumbull carried the county banner as she was a double gold medalist, winning both hurdle events, for Johnsonburg’s lone D-9 title by a boy or girl. Elk County Catholic’s lone district crown also came on the girls’ side as freshman Tori Newton landed on top the podium in the javelin.
Trumbull, the defending 300 hurdle champ from 2019, cruised to victory for her second career gold medal in the event with a time of 48.33, besting runner-up Rylee Stancliffe of Brookville by nearly a second. Her winning time was her fastest of the season.
The Ramette opened her day with two strong races in the 100 hurdles, as she posted the fastest time in the prelims (16.46) before running a 16.60 in the finals to win gold. Trumbull finished ninth in the 100 hurdles two years ago.
She will be joined at Shippensburg University on Friday by a handful of teammates who finished as runner-ups in their respective events to earn a state berth (Top 2 in each event qualify).
Sophomore Annasophia Stauffer won silver in the 200 dash to secure her first trip to states, while the Ramettes 4x400 relay squad also collected silver after entering districts as the No. 6 seed. Names of the girls who ran on that relay were not available. Stauffer also was third in the 100, juts missing a trip to states in that event by .06 seconds.
Johnsonburg also had a pair of boys punch their ticket to states.
Senior RJ Miller cleared a season-best 6-3 to finished second in the high jump to Union’s Hayden Smith, who went over 6-4. Miller finished third two years ago.
Sophomore teammate Aaron Myers won silver himself in the 800, using an impressive finishing kick down the front stretch to get into that state-qualifying spot. He entered districts as the No. 4 seed (2:07.70) but ran a personal-best 2:05.54 to cross in second second, just under a second behind winner Koby Buzard of Keystone.
Newton’s gold-medal performance in the javelin also kind of came our of nowhere, as the Lady Crusader also posted a career-best with a throw of 122-4 — six feet farther then her seed (No. 5) of 116-4 — to top the field.
All four girls seeded above Newton either threw at or well below their seeded distances as Newton had the biggest jump distance-wise of any competitor in the event. Top seed Ashley Fox (133-1) of Karns City was the runner-up at 117-10.
Elk County Catholic had two individual distance runners grab trips to states.
Senior Joe Wolfe finished second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while freshman Grace Neubert was the girls’ runner-up in the 3,200.
The Lady Crusaders 4x800 relay squad of freshmen Neubert, Sami Straub and Sophia Bille and senior Gina Carnovale also reached states as they held true to their No. 2 seed and won a silver medal behind champ Punxsutawney.
The two schools also had a host of other placewinners (Top 6 finishes).
The Ramettes’ 4x100 relay team won a bronze medal, while individually Adria Magnusson (800) and Ella Lindberg (discus) each placed fourth. Keyona Gardner was 5th in the javelin, while Gina Gerg added a sixth in the 100 dash.
The Ramettes finished third in the team standings (59 points) behind Brookville (81) and Punxsutawney (61).
Outside its two silver medals, the Rams next best finish was a fourth by Jacob Lobaugh in the high jump. Eric Salberg added a sixth in the 100, while the Rams’ 4x100 relay team also was sixth.
Outside of its state qualifiers, the ECC girls got a pair of bronze medals from Bille in the 800 and 3,200, while Sami Straub and Allison Geci placed fourth in the triple jump and shot put, respectively.
Straub added a fifth in the 300 hurdles and Newton a fifth in the shot put.
Over on the boys’ side, the Crusaders 4x800 relay won a bronze medal, while individually its only other medalist was Alex Miller, who placed fifth in the 3,200.