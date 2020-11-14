The Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League recently announced its 2020 All-Star teams, and the Tri-County Area was once again well represented on the six division squads named — three each on the boys and girls sides.
Four of the six division Player of the Year awards were taken home by Tri-County Area athletes, with a total of 45 local players (26 girls, 19 boys) garnering league All-Star honors.
On the girls’ side, all three Player of the Year winners hail from the area in Brockway’s Lily Sysko (Central Division), Elk County Catholic’s Gina Carnovale (North Division) and Clarion’s Eva Lerch (South Division).
Sysko was joined on the Central Division All-Star squad by a trio of teammates in Morgan Lindemuth, Rylee Welsh and Delaney Wineberg. The four Lady Rovers, all seniors, helped lead Brockway to a District 9 Class A runner-up finish this season.
That quartet was joined on the Central squad by Brookville’s Jordan Cook, Avery Gilhousen and Alayna Haight and the Curwensville quartet of Tenleigh Bumbarger, Maura Bunnell, Chloe Davis and Emma Rebar.
Bunnell, Davis and Rebar are all repeat selections, while all four Brockway players and the three Lady Raiders were first-time All-Stars.
Carnovale headlined the girls North Division All-Stars, which featured four players from St. Marys — Kyla Johnson, Katie Gaverick, Jade Reynolds and Carlee Ginther. Johnson was selected for a third straight year, while Reynolds was an honorable mention a year ago.
Carnovale was joined on the squad by teammate Kara VanEerden, while Ridgway had one selection in Megan Rohr. Rounding out the North All-Stars were Kane’s Jessica Buhl and the Port Allegany trio of Gracie Archer, Bree Garzel and Evin Stauffer.
Buhl and Stauffer were also All-Stars a year ago.
Lerch garnered top individual honors in the South and was joined on the division’s All-Star team by three Clarion teammates — Alexis Coull, Joyce Kim and Jenna Miller, who is a now a two-time All-Star
Redbank Valley, which captured the D-9 Class A title, also had four selections in Raegan Beamer, Gabby Dinger, Teja Hageter and Rhiannon Laughlin.
Rounding out the South squad is Karns City’s Emma Dailey, Alley Fennell and McKenna Martin.
Over on the boys’ side, Brockway (D-9 Class A champs) dominated the Central Division squad with five All-Stars, although Punxsutawney’s Ben Gigliotti took home the division’s Player of the Year award.
Rovers who garnered UAVSL honors were Noah Bash, Marcus Bennett, Dominic Inzana, Jared Marchiori and Nolan Swanson.
Brookville had three selections in Hayden Kramer, Garner McMaster and Logan Oakes, while Harrison Starr was DuBois Central Catholic’s lone All-Star. Gigliotti was joined on the team by Punxsy teammates Garrett Eddy and Graham Lott.
Bash, Swanson, and Lott were all All-Stars a year ago as well, while Eddy is a three-time selection.
St. Marys’ Vinicius Nunes was named a North Division All-Star for a third time in his career, this time taking home Player of the Year honors. Teammates Dylan Aiello and Matthew Palmer joined him as All-Stars this year.
The area’s only other North All-Star was ECC’s Theo Aiello. The remainder of the North squad features Coudersport’s Dan Allenbaugh, Jacob Hofftallen and Rosalyn Page; Kane’s Jon Feikls, Josh Greville and Jon Mishic and Port Allegany’s Ty Guilds.
In the South, Karns City’s Dakota King took home Player of the Year honors and was one of five Gremlins on the division All-Star team along with Chase Beighley, Owen Collwell, Mallick Metcalfe and Kaden Scherer.
The remainder of the South squad features players from Clarion-Limestone and Redbank Valley.
Four Lions — Ryker Bingham, Austin Coull, Bailee Verdill and Beau Verdill — were selected along with Redbank’s Owen Clouse and Owen Magagnotti.
Verdill, Coull, Magagnotti, King, Collwell and Scherer were all UAVSL selections a year ago as well.