BROOKVILLE — Perhaps Warren’s Griffin Suppa’s half-court buzzer-beating 3-pointer just before halftime was a foreboding sign for the Brookville Raiders.

After jumping out to a hot-shooting start and 17-4 lead, the Raiders couldn’t keep the momentum going as Warren gradually climbed back into the game, then held off a Raiders’ comeback try at the end for a hard-fought and physical 56-54 win at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Saturday night.

Suppa’s 3-pointer got Warren to within 31-17 at halftime. With the Raiders still in control, the Dragons chipped away at the defict and outscored the hosts 39-23 in the second half.

Tournament MVP Jake Kupchella, as he did in the Dragons’ 44-42 win over Brockway Friday night, helped led the rally. His three-point play with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter gave Warren its first lead of the game at 47-46. Kupchella had 19 points.

Suppa, who scored 10 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, took over from there and scored the Dragons’ last seven points.

But it wasn’t over until the end. Suppa went 1-for-2 from the line with 53 seconds left before Bryan Dworek drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Warren lead to 55-53. Suppa went 1-for-2 again to give the Raiders a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

Raiders head coach Dalton Park called two timeouts in a span of just 21 seconds before David Cable was fouled after a Warren deflected pass with 3.6 seconds left. Down three, Cable made the first one and missed the second one on purpose.

Suppa grabbed the rebound, but the Raiders got the clock stopped with 1.9 seconds left when Logan Byerly tied him up and forced a jump ball. Warren had possession, but threw the ball away the length of the court.

Needing to go the distance with 1.5 seconds now left, the Raiders inbounded to Dworek who heaved a shot from just inside half-court that hit off the front of the rim as time expired.

Dworek finished with 17 while Aaron Park had 14 points and nine rebounds, both earning all-tournament honors for the Raiders. Robert Keth came off the bench to score nine points.

Kupchella scored 13 points while the Dragons’ other all-tournament pick, senior Caleb Ei, had eight points.

In Saturday’s other game:

CONSOLATION

Brockway 69,

Mercer 43

The Rovers bounced back from a close loss to eventual champion Warren with a rout of Mercer in Saturday afternoon’s consolation game.

The Rovers put three players into double-figure scoring, led by all-tournament selection Zane Puhala’s 18 points and 11 rebounds. Alec Freemer scored 16 points while Jon Wood finished with 12 points.

The Rovers led the Mustangs 31-17 at halfitme, then outscored them 38-26 in the second half to seal the win. Brockway forced 28 Mercer turnovers.

Julian Lawrence led Mercer with 11 points.

In Friday’s games:

Brookville 60,

Mercer 24

In the season-opener, the Raiders breezed by the Mustangs as 11 of the 13 players who saw playing time found the scoring column.

The Raiders led 24-9 at halftime, 47-17 after three quarters and were up by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter. Jack Krug led the Raiders with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Aaron Park had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Trenton Gilhousen finished with seven points and six rebounds and David Cable came off the bench to score eight points and shared the team-high in rebounds with Gilhousen and Logan Byerly.

Robert Keth (4), Jace Miner (2), Chase Palmer (2) and Griffin Ruhlman (2) all scored their first varsity points.

Mercer’s Julian Lawrence and Alec Gault each scored five points.

Warren 44,

Brockway 42

In the best game of the first day, it was the Dragons who scored the game-winning basket on Jake Kupchella’s steal and layup with 58 seconds left in regulation.

The Rovers, who scored their final points on Marcus Copelli’s basket to go up 42-40 with 3:01 left, had chances down the stretch but came up empty. Warren missed what would’ve been a game-sealing layup with under 15 seconds left, but the Rovers rebounded and in their final possession, turned it over on Caleb Ei’s steal with under two seconds left.

Alec Freemer led the Rovers with 14 points and Jon Wood scored 12 points with six rebounds. Zane Puhala had seven points and six rebounds while Copelli came off the bench to score six points and grab five rebounds.

Brockway led 19-16 after a hot-shooting first quarter. Wood scored eight of his points in the first quarter. But the Rovers, who had their biggest lead at 26-19 at halftime, scored just 23 points on 10-for-32 shooting the final three quarters.

Kupchella and Ei each scored 14 points for the Dragons.