CLARION — Points came at a premium in Friday night’s gridiron matchup between DuBois and Central Clarion, and it was the host Wildcats who managed to finish off a couple drives to come away with a hard-fought 15-7 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Central Clarion drove 70 yards on the opening drive of the game to grab an early 6-0 lead, but the defenses took over from there for most of the night. And, it was a bend, but don’t break defensive philosophy for both teams as there were four possessions in the game — 2 for each side — that reached the red zone but ultimately ended in no points.
The Wildcats took that 6-0 lead to the half, then got some breathing room late in the third when Beau Verdill booted a 23-yard field goal on the Wildcats’ first drive of the third quarter after its defense forced a turnover on downs.
Central Clarion maintained that 9-0 lead late into the fourth quarter before a 9-yard touchdown run by Cutter Boggess appeared to salt the game away. Boggess’ score came after teammate Ryan Hummell came up with the first of his two fourth-quarter interceptions. Boggess finished the game with nine carries for 77 yards and also caught four passes for another 52 yards.
DuBois didn’t quit though and kept plugging away and finally found the end zone with 21 seconds to go when Cam-Ron Hays hit a wide open Austin Mitchell in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.
Nick Graeca’s extra point made it 15-7, but Central Clarion recovered the Beaver’s ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock for the 8-point victory that improved the Wildcats record to 3-1.
Central Clarion came out firing on all cylinders and drove 70 yards on seven plays to open the scoring. The drive, which was aided by a 15-yard penalty on DuBois, was capped by a 41-yard touchdown pass by Calvin German to Boggess just 2:19 into the game. Verdill’s extra point was partially blocked and was no good.
However, neither team found traction after that as the sides traded possessions for the remainder of the first quarter.
A 40-yard punt by DuBois’ Dale Kot pinned the Wildcats at their own 7-yard line early in the second quarter and flipped the field position battle.
Central Clarion quickly got out of the shadow of its own goalposts though, as Christian Simko and Ethan Burford hauled in passes of 14 and 11 yards. Burford hauled in five passes for 110 yards, going over the 2,000-yard milestone for his career on a 42-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Boggess then ripped off a 52-yard run that gave the Wildcats a first-and-goal at the Beavers’ 7. Central Clarion couldn’t capitalize on the big play though, as DuBois made a defensive stand and forced a turnover on downs.
The teams once again traded possessions before the Beavers finally got something going late in the half. DuBois turned to its ground attack, as Zach Henery rattled off 10 straight runs for 49 yards to drive the Beavers to the Wildcats’ 19. DuBois even overcame a holding penalty in that sequence. Henery churned out 28 carries for 110 yards in the game.
Hays followed with a pair of incompletions before back-to-back penalties on Central Clarion gave DuBois first-and-goal at the 5. Disaster struck the Beavers two plays later though, as Boggess picked off Hays in the closing seconds of the half to keep it 6-0 at the break. The Beavers’ drive lasted 15 plays but resulted in no points.
DuBois got the ball to start the second half and turned it over on downs at the Wildcats’ 35 after picking up a pair of first downs. The Wildcats quickly countered with a 46-yard jaunt by Breckin Rex on a counter three plays later to set up first-and-goal at the DuBois 7. Rex had 13 carries for 113 yards on the night.
The Beavers’ defense again stood tall and forced a field goal attempt, which Verdill booted through the uprights from 23 yards out to make it 9-0 with 3:21 left in the third.
It was mostly defense again from there, as the teams combined to force four turnovers in the final 13 minutes.
DuBois got an interception from Dale Kot late in the third and fumble recovery in the fourth but couldn’t capitalize on either. The Beavers turned it over on downs after Kot picked off German, while Hummell came up with his first interception after the Wildcats lost a fumble with 6:44 to play.
That turnover set up Boggess’ 9-yard touchdown with 4:17 remaining that ultimately proved to be the difference in the game after Mitchell’s long TD grab in the closing moments.
Central Clarion travels to Karns City Friday night, while DuBois (1-3) returns home to take on Moniteau.
CENTRAL CLARION 15,
DuBOIS 7
Score by Quarters
DuBois;0;0;0;7;—;7
Central Clarion;6;0;3;6;—;15
First Quarter
CC—Cutter Boggess 41 pass from Calvin German (kick failed), 8:41
Third Quarter
CC—Beau Verdill 23 FG, 3:21.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Cutter Boggess 9 run (kick blocked)
___
;D;CC
First downs;18;18
Rushes-yards;44-156;32-184
Comp-Att-Int;13-26-2;10-22-1
Passing Yards;104;176
Total Plays-Yards;70-260;54-360
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Punts;4-35.5;1-34
Penalties-Yards;5-60;5-35
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Zach Henery 28-110, Ruben Estrada 10-25, Cam-Ron Hays 6-21.
Central Clarion—Breckin Rex 13-113, Cutter Boggess 9-77, Cooper Schall 4-5, Calvin German 3-(-5).
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 13 of 26, 104 yds., 1 TD, 3 Ints.
Central Clarion—Calvin German 10 of 22, 176 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Dale Kot 5-43, Austin Mitchell 1-35, Chandler Ho 1-24, Dalton Yale 1-11, Zach Henery 2-2, Derraick Burkett 3-(-11).
Central Clarion—Ethan Burford 5-110, Cutter Boggess 4-52, Christian Simko 1-14.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—Dale Kot.
Central Clarion—Ryan Hummell 2, Cutter Boggess.