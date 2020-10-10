KARNS CITY — The Central Clarion Wildcats came up with a big stop on a 2-point conversion Friday night that sealed their victory over Karns City.
“It looked like a whole pile of Wildcats,” said Central Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “We just hit him and started driving.”
Central Clarion (4-1) defeated Karns City (3-2) with a 43-41 final score, and in doing so, their quarterback Calvin German surpassed 4,000 career passing yards with a victory. German finished four passing touchdowns and 251 yards in the air.
“He’s so elusive,” said Karns City head coach Ed Canto. “With how athletic he is and how he extends plays, that’s what was giving us the most trouble.”
Karns City maintained a 28-15 lead after halftime, even padded it with a third quarter score that milked the clock. But then came a play that seemed to pump energy into the Wildcats.
Still trailing early in the fourth quarter, German threw a pass to receiver Christian Simko who caught a pass in the endzone while simultaneously receiving an impactful hit from a Karns City defender. Simko held tight to the ball, but stayed down on the field until he walked gingerly off the field.
“That seemed like the spark,” Wiser said. “It woke our guys up.”
Immediately following that touchdown, Karns City fumbled the football on back-to-back drives, both deep in their own territory and both leading to Central Clarion touchdowns.
The drive after that, Gremlins quarterback Eric Booher, who had 212 passing yards and two passing touchdowns himself, threw an interception into the hands of Central Clarion’s Ethan Burford who took it 46 yards for an 8-point lead with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the game.
“We gotta protect the ball better than what we did,” Canto said. “It was a great high school football game. We fought back, and I was proud of them for that.”
Karns City responded by moving the ball 80 yards down the field ending with a 15 yard touchdown pass from Booher to receiver Nathan Waltman with 0 seconds left on the board.
A Central Clarion 2-point conversion in the first half forced the Gremlins to do the same, but they could not cross the goal line.
“That play killed us all night,” Wiser said. “The kids stepped up. That’s all it was. All the credit goes to those guys. We just kept fighting.”