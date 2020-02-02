DuBOIS — District 4 continued its recent dominance in the District 4/9 Class AAA Team Tournament Saturday, as Williamsport captured its first-ever district team title in wrestling with a thrilling 37-35 comeback victory against Clearfield in a finals matchup that went down to the final bout.
Williamsport follows in the footsteps of D-4 brethren Shikellamy and Selinsgrove, which took home the team title in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Although, Shikellamy had its title vacated after competing at states when it was discovered they used an ineligible wrestler at district duals.
Selinsgrove bested Williamsport, 39-33, in an all-District 4 final a year ago.
As for Saturday, third-seeded Williamsport reached the finals with a 37-31 win against second-seeded and host DuBois in another match decided in the final bout. Williamsport also beat DuBois in last year’s semifinals (37-36).
As for Clearfield, the fourth-seeded Bison put in a full days work in search of capturing their first team title since winning the D-9 Class AAA crown in 2016. That also is the last time the Bison reached the finals.
The Bison reached the finals with a pair of hard-fought victories, beating rival St. Marys, 37-29, in the quarterfinals before rallying to upset top-seeded Selinsgrove, 36-32, to punch their ticket to the finals.
Clearfield trail the Seals 32-27 with two bouts to go. Justin Hand made it a two-point match (32-30) with an 8-1 win against Sylvan Martin at 132 before Luke Freeland decked Garrett Paradis in 1:34 in the final bout to clinch the win and send the Bison to championship.
In the finals, it was all Bison at the opening whistle as they ripped off six straight victories after Williamsport won the opener to build what appeared to be a commanding 32-3 advantage as the match turned over the lightweights.
That’s where things turned for the Bison as the Millionaires hit the strength of its lineup and won six of the final seven bouts to roar back for a 37-35 victory. Williamsport racked up four pins, a forfeit win and a major decision in that closing stretch against a Bison squad that perhaps lost some steam competing in its third match of the day.
Roman Morrone secured the historic win for Williamsport with an 18-4 major decision against Freeland in the final bout at 145 and ended the Bison’s hopes of returning to states in heartbreaking fashion.
“We took our shot,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “We had some gutsy performances all day long and we battled. We just came up a little short there (in finals), but I thought our kids wrestled with a lot of heart and pride today.
“We’re still young and got pinned in two toss-ups there, and that hurts. Those were two more matches (in finals) I thought we had a shot at winning and we end up getting pinned in them. Overall, it was a great effort though.”
After Williamsport’s Owen Mahon opened the finals with a 9-3 win against Karson Kline, the Bison were all smiles as they ran roughshod through the Williamsport upperweights.
JD Graham started the run with a forfeit win at 160, while Mark McGonigal pinned Sebastian Robinson in 4:31 at 170 to make it 12-3. Teammate Hayden Kavolick needed just 1:24 to flatten Cale Cooklin at 182 before Brett Zattoni put on a takedown clinic at 195 in a 24-9 technical fall of Charlie Lundy.
Oliver Billotte followed with a 5-0 decision against Charles Crews at 220 before Bison Jon Doran received a forfeit win at 285 to put his team up 32-3.
Clearfield won just one more bout from there though, with Nolan Barr’s 11-3 major decision of Riley Harris at 126 momentarily giving the Bison some hope as they still led 36-21 with three bouts remaining. All three went the Millionaires’ way — two via fall and Morrone’s title-clinching major decision.
The Bison also lost a team point in the closing run when Aveni argued a non-call for potentially dangerous on a move that led to Isaiah Harer pinning Justin Hand in 3:55 following Barr’s fall. That team point didn’t end up being a factor after Williamsport got a pin from Riley Bower prior to Morrone’s shining moment.
With the win, Williamsport advances to the state team tournament which begins Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
McGonigal, Billotte and Barr each went 3-0 on the day for the Bison, while Freeland, Graham, Zattoni and Evan Davis were 2-1.
Clearfield (10-6) hosts Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Close matches proved to be a common theme on the day, as both semifinal contests were decided in the last bout to hit the mat. Williamsport closed out second-seeded DuBois when Bower used a second-period escape to hold off the Beavers, 37-31.
Moments later Freeland send the Bison faithful into a frenzy with his first-period pin against Garrett Paradis to cap the Bison’s comeback.
Semifinals
Williamsport 37,
DuBois 31
The matchup between the Beavers and Millionaires was one that featured several mini runs as the teams traded the lead back-and-forth five different times.
Williamsport jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead before first-period falls by Ed Scott and Gauge Gulvas put the Beavers up 12-10. Scott needed just 29 seconds to decl Sebastian Robinson, while Gulvas pinned Cale Cooklin in 1:08.
DuBois pushed that lead to 23-10 on a forfeit win by Ryan White and Garrett Starr’s 21-6 technical fall of Charlie Lundy at 195. The Millionaires responded by winning five of the next six bouts. They got a huge win at heavyweight, where Crews upended Alex O’Harah, 6-4.
The Beavers’ lone win in that stretch was a 9-0 major decision by Brendan Orr against Luke Segraves at 113. The Beaver held a slim 2-0 lead in the second period when Segraves got away with a little extra curricular activity following a whistle. The non-call fired up Orr, who promptly scored a reversal on the restart before hitting a five-point move in the third to come away with a 9-0 major decision to put the Beavers back on top 27-25.
Back-to-back wins put Williamsport back on top 34-27 before an 11-0 win by Trenton Donahue at 132 gave the Beavers hop entering the match’s final bout. However, Bower edged Ho 1-0 in that contest to send the Millionaires to the finals.
“The first thing is we need to get a full lineup,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott of the Beavers’ recent struggles in the team event. “We need to get guys out and have a full lineup. That hurts you at district duals when you face the better teams.
“They (Williamsport) won some of the toss-up matches, which were matches we needed to win to win the dual. They had a couple wins in there that surprised us too. We talked about how we needed to save team points and needed to get bonus points, and we just didn’t do everything we needed to.”
DuBois (7-2) hosts Cranberry Tuesday in its final home match of the year.
Clearfield 36,
Selinsgrove 32
Bonus points proved to be the difference in the Bison’s semifinal win against top-seeded Selinsgrove. Both teams won seven bouts in the match, but Clearfield racked up five pins to win the bonus-point battle 15-11.
Clearfield got falls from McGonigal, Billotte, Evan Davis, and Barr before Freeland’s match-clincher in the final bout.
Hayden Kavolick also had a win along with Hand, whose 8-1 decision against Martin set the stage for Freeland’s heroics. Kavolick edged Seal Steven Miller, 3-2.
Quarterfinals
Clearfield 37,
St. Marys 29
Clearfield opened its long day at DuBois Area High School with a hard-fought 37-29 win against St. Marys. The two rivals split the match down the middle with seven bouts each, with the bonus-point theme starting for the Bison.
Clearfield, aided by three forfeit wins, won that battle, 16-8, with those eight points being the difference in the match.
St. Marys actually won seven of the 11 bouts wrestled on the mat. The Dutch got pins from John Wittman and Jeremy Garthwaite, while Tylor Herzing tech falled Bison Karson Kline, 15-0 in the second bout of the match. Teammates Raivis Bobby, Alex Lukaschunis, Connor Gausman and lane Dellaquila all won by decision.
Clearfield got pins from Freeland and Davis, while Zattoni , Billotte and Derrick Bender each won by forfeit. Barr won by major decision, while McGonigal pulled out a 50-2 win against Dutchman Nick Crisp.
St. Marys (5-6) travels to Warren on Monday.