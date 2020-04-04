NEW BETHLEHEM — A runner-up finish in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and returning a good amount of its district-qualifying lineup from last spring had the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team looking forward to any type of season.
Whatever, if any, season head coach Andy Rex and the rest of the staff gets to see is anyone’s guess at the moment, but he was certainly optimistic about what was supposed to be coming.
“We had pretty much majority of our team back, we lost a few a few big ones but we were able to replace them,” Rex said Sunday. “We are really strong in the field events this year, and still pretty strong in the running events also but the field events clearly would have carried us most of the season.
“We had high expectations of winning the KSAC. It seems like we’ve been second place for several years now and just barely missing out on that title. But we had a pretty good indication this year that we were going to be the team to beat. That was our goal to start out with and we had a hard working group of kids who started about Jan. 2 with a full weight room. Kids were working on drills, the throwers were working out most of January and February and everybody was working hard to achieve that goal and then (school and season suspension) happened and it just kind of sucks.”
The Bulldogs return six athletes who scored points in five different events at districts, led by two-time district champion in senior Sam Hetrick in the high jump. He cleared 6-feet-5 inches to win the D-9 title, but missed on his shot for a second state medal by finishing 11th. He tied for seventh as a sophomore.
“The day football ended last fall, he was mainly the next day in track mode,” Rex said. “He was in the weight room and even in gym classes he was outworking everybody but you could tell he was he was doing a lot of plyometric workouts and lifting, strength and conditioning stuff and just getting his mind right. I think it was a big for him this year where he was just wanting to make sure all the tools were there for him to succeed.”
Hetrick and sophomore Joe Mansfield were back from the fourth-place 4x100 relay. Hetrick could be used all over the track and even triple and long jumps throughout the season. Mansfield finished third in the triple jump while just missing scoring points at districts in the long jump with an eighth-place finish.
Senior Declan Fricko finished fourth in the high jump and also qualified in the 800 run, finishing 13th.
Two runners from the team’s ninth-place 4x800 relay returns in senior Jacob Faulk and junior Kyle Watkins.
Junior Trenten Rupp placed sixth in the pole vault while senior Anthony Baileys scored in the discus, finishing sixth. Senior Austin Rupp and Baileys were eighth and 15th in the javelin.
From there, it’ll be newer faces filling in key spots in the relays and other events with freshman Nick Moore and sophomore Chris Marshall giving the team some sprinting depth. In the throws, sophomore Kolby Barrett and freshman Cam Wagner have shown some promise as point scorers.
While Rex is the head coach, he serves as the lead throwing coach for both teams. Mike Fricko, the girls’ head coach, and Megan Harmon, Billy Weaver, Lynde Edmonds and Jordan Popolis make up the rest of the staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Anthony Baileys, Javin Brentzel, Jacob Faulk, Declan Fricko, Aiden Griffin, Sam Hetrick, Luke Hopper, Austin Rupp.
Juniors: Trenten Rupp, Owen Fricko, Quinlan Griffin, Matt Hopper, Ty Sherry, Kyle Watkins.
Sophomores: Kolby Barrett, Derrick Downs, Marguese Gardlock, Jacob Kundick, Gunner Mangiantini, Joe Mansfield, Chris Marshall, Kade Minnick, Remi Orange, Ethan Rupp, Jack Shaffer, Ethan Young.
Freshmen: Brayden Delp, Owen Harmon, Jacob Latuhihin, Nick Moore, Aiden Ortz, Carsen Rupp, Colton Shick, Cam Wagner.