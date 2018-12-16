DuBOIS — Senior Dalton Woodrow became the 12th member of the DuBois wrestling program’s Century Club Friday and did so in dramatic and memorable fashion by pinning Clearfield’s Bryce Daubs in 1:26 in the final bout of the night to give the Beavers a thrilling 37-36 come-from-behind victory.

Woodrow, who came into the night with a 99-25 career record, was prepared to battle Clearfield senior Caleb Freeland while on the verge of his 100th career victory.

That matchup never transpired though, as the Bison won the flip and elected to send Freeland out in the first bout of the night at 160 after DuBois sent out Evan Way. The move paid off, as Freeland pinned Way in 1:01 to help jump-start a strong start for the Bison.

Clearfield eventually won seven of the first nine bouts on its way to building what appeared to be a commanding 36-9 advantage.

That 27-point lead proved to be not quite enough on what turned into an unforgettable night for the Beavers — and Woodrow in particular — as DuBois stormed back for a thrilling victory.

DuBois won the match’s final five points, scoring 28 of a possible 30 points from those bouts. Chandler Ho started that run with a forfeit win at 126, while Trenton Donahue (132) and Ed Scott (145) recorded falls around a major decision by sophomore Ryan Gildersleeve (138) in his first varsity match.

Those wins pulled DuBois within five points of the Bison (26-31) and set the stage for Woodrow, who stepped into the spotlight and pinned Clearfield’s Bryce Daubs in 1:26 to not only capture his 100th career but also retain the Pete Morelli Memorial “Battle for the Buck” Trophy for the Beavers.

Woodrow’s pin set the DuBois faithful in attendance into a frenzy, as they held up “100” signs handed out prior to the match. The last Beaver to join DuBois’ Century Club was Woodrow’s former teammate Kolby Ho this past January.

Ho, who knows wrestles at George Mason, ended his career fifth on DuBois’ career wins list (120-29). Tom Sleigh (140-24) holds the school record for wins.

“It was a very special night tonight, and I couldn’t ask for a better night to get my 100th win,” said Woodrow. “For it (100th) to have helped us beat Clearfield, that makes even more special.

“Obviously the match started terrible for us. We were down really big and I was thinking to myself, ‘This isn’t looking too good.’ Once Ho got the six points with the forfeit, I was like okay we’re going to start rolling here.

“And, you couldn’t have asked for a better job out of Ryan Gildersleeve tonight. He turned over a new leaf I think, and he’s’ ready to roll. That was a huge win for us, and once Ed (Scott) got his pin, I was like, ‘This is it.’

“That was a special moment (getting the pin), but I couldn’t have done it without all the guys here and Coach (Luke) Bundy, Coach (Ed) Scott, Coach (Brian) O’Korn and Coach (Ben) Fordoski.

“They are always pushing me to get better, and Ed and I go at in the room all the time. I couldn’t ask for a better drill partner. Iron sharpens iron, and we’re in there grinding every day to help each other get better.”

While reaching the century mark was a special moment, Woodrow said it’s just another step towards his ultimate goal.

“It means a lot to me, but I don’t think anything really matters until I get a (state) medal around my neck,” he said. “It’s all a process right now, and this is just another step. I’m taking it one thing at a time.”

As for Bundy, he had nothing but praise for his senior.

“Dalton has been Mr. Consistent for us from the first time he stepped on the mat as a freshman,” said Bundy. “He’s put in the work, and he’s a good kid. He deserves all the credit for the wins he has attained. He’s a guy we’ve counted on to win every night, and he does that the majority of the time.

“He had a little bit of a shortfall last postseason or he may have gotten a 100 wins a junior — which would have been pretty special there. But, it’s nice to see him get it here early in the season, and depending on how the year shapes up, he could chase Tom Sleigh for the all-time wins lead.”

“It will be a great memory for him,” added Bundy on how Woodrow got No. 100. “He can always look back on not just 100 wins but a pin that sealed a win against Clearfield and brought the Battle for the Buck” Trophy back to DuBois in Petey’s namesake.

“And, nobody would have been more fired up for the 100th win and the dual meet win than Petey would have been. So, that was kind of a great way to end it tonight.”