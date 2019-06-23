DuBOIS — The 2019 high school softball season saw a mixed bag of results for the teams in the Tri-County Area.
Nine of the 11 area schools once again competed in the District 9 playoffs,with seven of those teams finished the season with a winning record. That number (winning record) was down from eight a year ago, while the number of teams that reached the state playoffs also dropped from three two.
Those two state qualifiers — DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion — each came in Class A.
Central Catholic, the D-9 champ, finished as the state runner-up, posting a 26-1 record on the field and a 17-10 mark after it was forced to forfeit nine wins after it was discovered the school’s administration failed to submit paperwork on a transfer student that was quickly remedied when found.
Clarion (18-6), the D-9 runner-up, went 1-1 in the state playoffs before seeing its season end with a tough 5-4 loss to WPIAL champ West Greene in the state quarterfinals.
However, the only other school to win 13 or more games was Curwensville (13-9 on field, 14-8 with a forfeit win). Other area teams that finished with winning records were St. Marys (12-8), Redbank Valley (11-6), Johnsonburg (11-7) and DuBois (11-10).
Given DCC’s dominant season — both at the local and state level — it should come as no surprise that the Lady Cardinals have a huge presence on this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Softball All-Star Teams with the other schools having a sprinkling of players on the top two squads.
Central Catholic took home both major awards — Player and Coach of the Year — while garnering seven other First Team selections.
Here is a closer look at the TCS/CE Award Winners and First Team Selections:
Player of the Year: Ashley Wruble, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic - Wruble, the undisputed leader of the Lady Cardinals, wrapped up one of the best careers in program history by leading DCC to where no other Lady Cardinal squad had ever gone — the PIAA Class A state finals.
And, she did so with another outstanding season at the plate and in the circle, where she split time with freshman newcomer Morgan Tyler, to earn her second straight TCS Player of the Year award. She joins a long list of former area standouts to win the honor at least twice, including former DCC teammate Jordy Frank (2017-18). They are the only two Lady Cardinals to ever win the award.
Wruble was a terror at the plate for pitchers, hitting .632 (55-for-87) with 46 RBIs, 47 runs and 23 extra-base hits (10 doubles, 7 triples, 6 homers). She led the Tri-County Area in each of those offensive categories except homers and doubles, where she ranked second and tied for sixth, respectively.
Wruble’s average is the second-best ever by an area player, behind her own record of .661 set last year. Her 55 hits fell one shy of the Tri-County Area single-season record of 56 by Frank in 2016.
In the circle, Wruble went 13-1 with a 1.79 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 18 walks in 58 2/3 innings. She ranked second in the area in wins and ERA among pitchers who threw at least 50 innings.
Wruble ended her DCC career with a .554 batting average (164-for-296) as a four-year starter. She also amassed 139 RBIs, 164 runs, 33 doubles, 15 triples and 16 home runs. Her 164 career hits rank third in school history behind former teammates Frank (178) and Macey Hanes (168), while her runs (139) are second all-time to Frank (167). She ranks third at DCC in runs scored behind Frank (194) and Hanes (184). Frank and Hanes both graduated in 2017.
Coach of the Year: George Heigel, DuBois Central Catholic - Heigel entered the season with the deepest roster he has had since taking over the DCC program, and despite that, had to do some of his best coaching at times.
At the top of that list was how he kept the team together midseason when the paperwork issue on the transfer player was discovered and DCC had toforfeit the nine games. The situation easily could have derailed some team’s seasons. Instead, Heigel managed to keep his squad focused on their goals, which resulted in the school’s first-ever appearance in the state finals — a game they ultimately lost 5-0 to perennial state power Williams Valley.
The Lady Cardinals finished the season 26-1 on the field, 17-10 with the nine forfeit losses.
Heigel is now just the third coach to capture TCS/CE Coach of the Year honors for a third time since its inception in 1994 — joining former Elk County Catholic coach Dr. Joe Coroso (6) and Curwensville’s Allen Leigey (3).
First Team
All-Stars
Pitcher: Kaitlyn Constantino, Jr., Clarion - Constantino assumed the pitching duties for Clarion this season, and all she did was lead the Lady Cats to the Class A state quarterfinals while becoming the most dominant pitcher in the Tri-County Area.
She went 17-6, posting a 1.60 ERA with 245 strikeouts and just 39 walks in 144 innings. She led all area pitchers in each of those categories but ERA — a stat led by DCC freshman Morgan Tyler (1.42 ERA in 69 innings). Constantino tossed eight shutouts, including one no-hitter (vs. Brookville).
She recorded double-digit strikeouts in 13 games, while her 245 strikeouts where the most by an area pitcher since St. Marys’ Andria Copelli had 208 back in 2014.
Constantino also enjoyed a huge season at the plate, serving as the offensive spark plug for the Lady Cats in the leadoff spot. She hit .500 (41-for-82) with seven doubles, four triples, 29 runs scored and nine RBIs.
She tied for fifth in the area in average and hits.
Pitcher: Maura Fledderman, Jr., St. Marys - Fledderman put together another strong season in the circle for the Lady Dutch. She went 11-9 with a 2.97 ERA, 143 strikeouts and 69 walks in 11 2/3 innings. She ranked second in the area with those strikeouts and was third in wins and innings pitched.
She also was one of the Lady Dutch’s main offensive threats, hitting .344 (22-for-64) with 21 RBIs, five doubles, one triple and a team-high three homers.
Pitcher: Joslynne Freyer, Fr., Curwensville - Freyer made a huge impact as both a pitcher and hitter for the Lady Tide in her freshman campaign.
In the circle, Freyer went 13-8 with 126 strikeouts, 68 walks and a 3.90 ERA in 111 1/3 innings. She threw the second-most innings in the area and tied for the second-most wins. She was third in strikeouts and fifth in ERA.
Freyer arguably made an even bigger impact at the plate, hitting .586 (41-for-70) with 32 RBIs, 13 runs and 19 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 4 triples, 1 homer). She ranked second in the area to only Wruble in batting average and led the way in doubles, with her 13 being the most by an area player since at least 2005. She also tied for fourth in the area in hits and was seventh in RBIs.
Catcher: Sarah Henninger, Fr., DuBois - Henninger made a huge plash in her first varsity season. She assumed the catching duties from the graduated Kacie Means and quickly became one of the best backstops not only in the area but District 9.
All Henninger did was hit .446 (33-for-74) while not striking out all season in close to 8- plate appearances. She posted 26 RBIs, 27 runs and eight extra-base hits (4 doubles, 3 triples and 1 homer). She led the team in hits, average, RBIs and tied for the lead in triples.
She also committed just three errors while recording 13 assists.
First Base: Alyssa Bittner, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic - Bittner put it all together, particularly at the plate, in her final season in a Lady Cardinal uniform. She it .400 (32-for-80) with seven doubles, 22 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
Bittner led all area first baseman in every major offensive category but triples.
Middle Infield: Carly Best, Sr., Clarion - Best saved her “best” for last as she joined forces with Constantino to form a strong 1-2 punch at the top of the Lady Cat batting order.
Best tied Constantino for fifth in the area in batting average (.500, 39-for-78). She also had 19 RBIs, 27 runs, three doubles, one triple and two homers.
Middle Infield –Shayleigh Gulvas, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic - Gulvas enjoyed yet another strong all-around season for DCC, serving as the team’s offensive catalyst in the leadoff spot.
Gulvas hit .474 (45-for-95) with 34 RBIs, 46 runs and 14 extra-base hits (11 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers). She ranked third in the area in runs scored and doubles.
Middle Infield: Maddie Smith, Sr., DuBois - Smith saved her best season in a DuBois uniform for her last while taking over the leadership role on what was a young lady Beaver squad that featured just four seniors.
Smith opened the year in center field but quickly moved back into the infield after a couple games to solidify the shortstop position. She hit .409 (29-for-71) with 18 RBIs, 28 runs and 10 extra-base hits (5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers).
She led the team in runs scored and homers and tied for the lead in doubles and homers.
Third Base: Avery Sickeri, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic - Sickeri, a newcomer to the DCC program, became the latest in a long line of standout freshmen to make a major impact for DCC. And, she did so in all facets of the game at one time or another during the season.
All Sickeri did in her first varsity season was hit .549 (45-for-82) with 33 RBIs. 47 runs scored and 15 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 3 triples, 5 homers). She tied Wruble for the area lead in runs while tying for second in hits and ranking third in average and home runs.
Sickeri also committed just two errors on the season and tossed 5 1/3 scoring innings in the circle, posting a 1-0 record with seven strikeouts. A majority of that work came in her lone win (vs. Otto-Eldred in D-9 A semifinal) — a game in which she threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out six.
Outfield: Carley Semancik, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic - Semancik put together another impressive offensive season hitting in the middle of the DCC order to close out her high school career. Semancik hit .488 (39-for-80) with 35 RBIs, 37 runs and 15 extra-base hits (10 doubles, 1 triple, 4 homers).
She ranked third in the area in RBIs, fourth in homers and tied for fourth in runs scored.
Outfield: Jordy Kosko, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic - Kosko solidified her role as the anchor of the DCC outfield playing flawless defense in center field, while becoming another weapon in a potent Lady Cardinal lineup.
She hit .418 (28-for-67) with 30 RBIs, 32 runs and 13 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers).
Outfield: Lauren Walker, Fr., DuBois - Walker opened the season on DuBois’ junior varsity team, but was quickly moved up to a varsity squad in need of offense early in the season. Her pinch-hit single in the second game of the year plated the team’s first run of the year, and she never stopped hitting from there despite having to learn a new every-day position.
To make the varsity lineup, the career first baseman had to move to the outfield. Walker’s athleticism allowed her to make the switch — while never effecting her offense.
The freshman hit .419 (26-for-62) with 19 RBIs, 21 runs, three doubles and two triples. She was ranked second on the team in RBIs and third in hits and runs while stealing a team-high nine bases.
Designated Player: Mia Meholick, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic - Meholick made a huge splash as a freshman a year ago and followed that season up with an impressive sophomore campaign to land on the First Team at the DP spot after being the First Team catcher as a freshman.
Meholick, who had another strong season behind the plate, finished with a .494 average (43-for-87) with 41 RBIs, 37 runs and 23 extra-base hits (12 doubles, 4 triples and 7 home runs). She led the area in homers while ranking second in RBIs and doubles and fourth in hits.
Utility Player: Maia Cogley, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic - Like Kosko, Cogley’s offensive emergence this season helped lengthen a lethal lineup for the Lady Cardinals. She finished third on the team with a .515 average (35-for-68) among hitters with 60 or more at-bats. She also had 24 RBIs and 29 runs to go along with three doubles and two triples.
That production came while Cogley proved to be a vital defensive player for DCC. She split time between second base and the outfield (mainly left field), committing just three errors while making standout plays all season at both positions.
