CURWENSVILLE — A young Curwensville softball team won 11 games last season and qualified for the District 9 Class 2A playoffs where it lost to Moniteau 7-3.
The Lady Tide return eight letterwinners from that group and welcome an influx of talented freshmen, several of which have already secured starting sports.
Seniors Kelsey Bumbarger and Ariel Zattoni, juniors Bailey Bloom, Lauren Tozer and Alexzandria Tozer and sophomores Ally Hess, Abby Pentz and Logan Sheeder comprise the letterwinners, while newcomers Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Luzier and Mackenzie Wall lead a group of six freshmen poised to make an immediate impact.
“This is a really good group,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “And most of the letterwinners are young letterwinners. You have Abby Pentz and Ally Hess and Logan Sheeder, who are sophomores and that is good with the influx of my freshmen, who are right there with them.
“They are pushing my upperclassmen off the boat. But it’s a good thing to have young talent. We’re probably only going to have one senior in the starting lineup.”
Leigey says the core group competed in both summer leagues and fall ball and look ready to use that experience as they embark on the varsity season.
“This group invested in the summertime and they invested in the fall,” he said. “We had a real good fall season with this group. They were real productive and real successful and I think they are going to carry it over.”
While Curwensville has a lot of returning starters, one place where it will be relatively new is the circle. Freyer and Sheeder, who did log a few innings last season, are ready to take over for the graduated Clerissia Cole and senior Rachel LeGars, who chose not to come out for the team this year.
“There are growing to be some growing pains,” Leigey said. “My pitchers are young, but they are talented. Both of them have put in the time. Joslynne throws harder, but what she lacks, Logan has. Logan has better movement on the ball. They both have their strengths. They both can shine.
“There will be some games when one or the other is rolling and there will be no need to change and there will be games when one or both struggle and we’ll need to use them both.”
Key to the development of the young staff is Bloom, who has two years of varsity experience behind the plate under her belt.
“Bailey is our leader,” Leigey said. “She doesn’t see it that way, but she is. She made some mistakes as a freshman and a sophomore and now it’s time for her to help the incoming freshmen, because we’re going to live and die with that group. They are going to be in the lineup consistently.
“They are going to make fabulous plays and look like seniors and there will be times when they make freshmen mistakes. That’s where Bailey needs to come along and kick them when they need kicked and comfort them when they need comforted.”
Tozer (first base), Sheeder (second base) and Pentz (shortstop) give the Lady Tide a lot of solid defense and experience in the infield, while Wall is likely to turn some heads in her first year on varsity at the hot corner.
“Mackenzie is going to hit real well and she is going to play good defense,” Leigey said. “She has a rocket for an arm. My whole infield does. The weakest arm is probably our catcher, and it’s not weak. She’s got a pretty good, strong arm, but Mackenzie and Abby and Logan have rockets. My infield is going to be real good. And with Lauren at first base, we’re just going to be real solid in the infield.”
Ariel Zattoni has one spot in the corner outfield, and either Alexzandria Zattoni or Hess will play the other corner. Luzier is going to start in centerfield and is also tabbed to be the Lady Tide’s leadoff hitter.
“Taylor Luzier is going to be superstar,” Leigey said. “She has all the tools. She probably has the highest softball IQ on the team. She is going to start in centerfield, but she can play any position. She’ll be the backup catcher if Bailey gets sick or something. And she can hit. She is going to light some people up.”
Following Bloom in the lineup is Sheeder with Pentz, Bloom and Wall manning the power positions at No. 3 through 5. Freyer will bat sixth with Tozer and the corner outfielders hitting 7 through 9.
Freshmen Alyssa Bakaysa and Bella Giuffre could see time at designated player and Giuffre is also in line to play second base on days when Sheeder is in the circle. When Freyer does not pitch, she will most likely play DP.
Leigey thinks his young team has the potential for double digit wins and a run in the D-9 playoffs, but is most focused on improvement.
“Our goal is just to get better,” Leigey said. “We have to get eight wins to make the playoffs. That’s going to be our main focus. I would like to get to eight wins as quickly as possible. We’re going to lose some games just because we’re young and haven’t been in tight battles.
“But our upper window is probably 15-5. I wouldn’t be in awe of that. Anything better than that and we pretty much maxed out our abilities, because there are some good teams on our schedule. But we won 11 games last year and I think we can do that again, and then hopefully make some noise in the playoffs.
“I told them, ‘let’s get to the finals. If we win it, great, and if we don’t, it’’s a stepping stone for the next year.”
Curwensville opens its season March 22, playing host to Elk County Catholic.
Roster
Seniors: Kelsey Bumbarger, Brittany Wagner, Shawna Wriglesworth, Ariel Zattoni. Juniors: Bailey Bloom, Lauren Tozer, Alexzandria Zattoni. Sophomores: Ally Hess, Abby Pentz, Logan Sheeder. Freshmen: Alyssa Bakaysa, Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Bella Giuffre, Taylor Luzier, Mackenzie Wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.