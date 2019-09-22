MILL HALL — Clearfield withstood an early punch by Central Mountain, then seized control of the game and ran past the Wildcats, 42-20, Friday night at Don Malinak Stadium in Mill Hall.
Central Mountain scored on two of its first three possessions, thanks in large part to a big-play passing attack. The Wildcats held an early 7-0 lead and later pulled even at 14-14 on a 74-yard touchdown pass by Zane Probst to Peyton Johnson.
However, the Wildcats couldn’t stop a Bison offense that was also firing on all cylinders from the get-go. Clearfield scored on four of its five, first-half possessions and six of its first seven overall on the night. The only non-scoring drive in that stretch over the first three quarters was a quick two-play series right before halftime with the Bison up 28-14.
Clearfield’s defense also stiffened after that second Wildcat score and held Central Mountain to just five first downs over the final 32:42 of game action.
The Bison (5-0) put together a huge night on the ground, racking up 55 carries for 318 yards but also made plays through the air as quarterback Oliver Billotte completed 12 of 17 passes for 154 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Friday was all about the Bison ground attack though, which was led by senior Brett Zattoni, who had 21 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns — his first two scores of the season.
Billotte added 12 carries for 60 yards and three TDs, while Jason Plubell (7-40), Mark McGonigal (8-30), Jake Lezzer (2-14) and Jose Alban (3-19) also contributed to the ground game. Lezzer also had six catches for 61 yards.
Clearfield eventually built a 42-14 lead late in the third quarter before Central Mountain found the end zone with 4:14 to play to set the final score.
“We needed to settle down (defensively early on),” said Janocko. “They (Wildcats) came out and did a good job and threw the ball well. The put some new wrinkles in with a couple different formations, and we knew their quarterback could throw the football. But, once we got settled down and things taken care of we got on a roll.
“I thought our offensive line was outstanding tonight and Brett Zattoni ran like a beast. Plubell and Mark (McGonigal) and Jose (Alban) at the end, all those kids ran hard, but I think Zattoni is hitting his second gear now.
“And, I thought Oliver Billotte played really well. He managed the game and made some nice throws. He just played really well, and you can see he’s starting to mature as a quarterback.
Central Mountain (0-5) won the toss and took the football, promptly driving 68 yards on seven plays. Most of that yardage came through the air, with Probst hitting Conner Soo for a 23-yard TD to cap the series. The first of Trey Gentzel’s two extra points made it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Clearfield answered right back with a 63-yard touchdown drive of its own. Lezzer had a 14-yard run and 11-yard catch, while Billotte added a 14-yard run of his own before a personal foul on Central Mountain helped put the Bison in the red zone.
Billotte scored from five yards out three plays later, with the first of six Zach Hess extra points tying things at 7-7.
A 22-yard catch by Peyton Johnson on the Wildcats ensuing possession quickly had them in Clearfield territory, but Clearfield’s Karson Kline picked off a deep ball by Probst at the Bison 12 to quickly end the threat.
That turnover set the stage for a 17-play, 88-yard scoring march by Clearfield that extended into the second quarter. The key play was a 13-yard catch by Nick Domico on a fake punt on four-and-5 near midfield.
“The fake punt was a big play (at the time) and was a nice throw (by Billotte) and Nick Domico made a nice catch,” said Janocko. “Our others receivers came up with some big catches also. It was an all-around good win for us.”
Billotte later extended the drive with a 4-yard run on third-and-2, while Lezzer hauled in an 8-yard pass on third-and-6 to give Clearfield first-and goal at the Wildcat 1. Billotte powered in from there to make it 14-7 just over two minutes into the second quarter.
Central Mountain promptly tied things up when Johnson hauled in a catch on a crossing route, broke two tackles, and sprinted up the Bison sideline for a 74-yard touchdown. Johnson had seven catches for 145 yards.
A near 50-yard return by Logan Firanski on the ensuing kickoff gave Clearfield prime field position, and Billotte hit Ian Billotte down the seam on third down for a 34-yard scoring strike to put the Bison up for good at 21-14 with 7:59 left in the first half.
The Bison defense followed with a quick three and out, setting the stage for another long scoring drive for the Clearfield offense. This one went 12 plays and 64 yards — and featured another fourth-down conversion.
This time the Bison lined up to go for it on fourth-and-6 at the Wildcat 36, and Billotte hit Lezzer on an out for six yards and a new set of downs. Firanski and Zattoni added catches of 11 and 17 yards, respectively, before Billotte capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run with 1:18 remaining in the half.
Clearfield took that 28-14 advantage in into the break and wasted little time increasing it to start the third quarter after Domico recovered a failed onsides kick attempt by the Wildcats.
Plubell ran for 11 yards to put the ball at midfield before three straight runs by Zattoni had the Bison back in the end zone. A 36-yard rumble by the Bison senior set up his own 11-yard scoring run just 1:36 into the second half.
The Bison defense forced another three-and-out by the Wildcat offense and got the ball back at their own 15 after a booming 52-yard punt.
That did little to slow down the Bison, who put together another 12-play drive to march 85 yards for their final touchdown of the night. Lezzer had grabs of nine and 21 yards on the series, while Plubell ripped off a 15-yard run and Kline hauled in a 9-yard catch.
Zattoni added five carries for 35 yards — the last of which was a 10-yard burst up the middle that he broke to the outside to hit paydirt to make it 42-14 with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
Central Mountain’s final score came after the Wildcats held the Bison on downs early in the fourth at their own 37.
Probst completed 5 of 7 passes on the ensuing possession for 53 yards, including passes of 14 and 16 yards to Rocco Stark and Johnson on third down plays. Probst eventual finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, but Gentzel’s extra point hit the left upright.
The Wildcat QB ended the night 12 of 19 passing for 204 yards with 2 TDs and the one interception.
Clearfield returns to action next Friday night with a big Mountain League matchup at Bellefonte.