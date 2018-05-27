SHIPPENSBURG — Clarion senior Brendan Zerfoss took a look at the lay of the land during the season and decided to start running the 400-meter dash.

That race stinks by the way, especially in a lot of heat.

Not that Zerfoss had to run in much of it during a miserable spring, but if you’re good enough to get to states, it’s going to be hot.

At Saturday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, Zerfoss claimed two top-eight medal finishes, both fifth in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Along with Brookville’s four medals, Zerfoss, Redbank Valley sophomore Sam Hetrick, Clarion-Limestone senior Riley Hummell and Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay of senior Logan and sophomore Ben Hoffman, junior Jacob Carnovale and senior Matt Dippold also won medals.

Hetrick tied for seventh in the high jump, Hummell was eighth in the javelin and the ECC relay was fifth.

All in the heat, for sure.

“I’ll definitely take those,” Zerfoss said. “Fifth place is awesome. Doing it in both of them in this heat? It was horrible, and I’m definitely cool with it.”

Zerfoss had to earn his medal finishes by surviving three preliminary races. Friday, Zerfoss turned in a top-eight time in the 400 with a fifth-best 49.65 to secure a top-eight finish and finals berth. In the finals, he went 50.19 for his fifth. Hill-Freedom’s Armonte Paulk won the race with a 48.28.

“I had a better chance in the 400,” said Zerfoss, who won the D-9 title in the 100 last year and earned a state berth with a runner-up this year at districts but scratched out last week. “My 100 is a little weak this year, so I decided to pick up the 400 during the season and I guess it paid off. I’d definitely say I was more nervous about the 200. It’s still a sprint and tough, but the 400 is more exhausting.

“I had a 49.5 at Redbank Valley Invite and in these conditions on that stage, I’ll take it. That was my second-best time of the year, so I’ll definitely take that.”

Then in the 200, Zerfoss and Brookville’s Ian Thrush earned a semifinal berth with Friday’s identical preliminary times of 22.86, sharing the third seed. In Saturday’s semifinals, Thrush and Zerfoss went 22.55 and 22.59 respectively to land a top-eight finish and finals berth.

“It took off a lot of pressure,” said Zerfoss of running in the finals. “There was more in the semis. I knew I had a medal so I just went out to see what I could do.

There, Zerfoss edged Thrush for fifth place, 22.94 to 23.04.

“We’ve been talking about that since districts, and we both hoped we’d be up there on the podium and we’re here,” Zerfoss said. “I’m glad it was him and he’s a helluva guy to race with and I’m glad he was here for my last race.”

Hetrick and Hummell made the most of their first trips to Shippensburg. For Hetrick on Saturday, he worked through some timing issues on his approach and still managed a medal despite clearing 6 feet, 2 inches.

Usually, it’ll take 6-4 to get on the stand, but the Bulldogs underclassmen will take it.

“I was feeling good and felt that I’d do really good, but my timing was off,” said Hetrick. “I threw my head back too early and my shoulders would hit the bar every time.”

Hetrick entered at 6 feet and missed his first two attempts before clearing and then he cleared 6-2 on his first try before missing three straight at 6-4.

Hetrick had cleared 6-5 two weeks ago at the Redbank Valley Invitational and won districts with a 6-2 last week.

“I’m happy. I didn’t think I was going to medal, but I wound up tying for seventh,” Hetrick said. “The heat was killing me. I feel baked out here.”

Valley senior Darius Johnson won with a 6-7, Hopewell senior Dantae Ranieri was second at 6-6 and three jumpers cleared 6-4 with seven jumpers going over 6-2, three getting medals after tiebreakers.

Friday, Hummell became the first C-L athlete to medal at states since Dan Alderton won the 400 title and finished second in the 200 dash in 2001.

Seeded seventh coming into the Class AA javelin, Hummell finished eighth with a throw of 182 feet, edging Palmerton junior Chris Federicks for the final medal spot by five inches.

Hummell’s first throw was his best, then he hit 180 on his fourth throw, or first in the final round of three with nothing else over 175.

“I was planning on trying to place and got eighth. I could’ve performed better,” Hummell said. “I was hoping to throw more at districts, but didn’t get it. I worked on my footwork, but I ended up throwing without form pretty much.

“But it feels good medaling and it’s fun being here,” Hummell added.

Two seniors wound up going over 215 feet or better to finish 1-2, Richland senior Ethan Dabbs and Hoopewell senior Noah Drudy at 217-6 and 215.

Montoursville senior Josh Dinges (191-6), Wyomissing senior Hunter Niedrowski (187-8), Northern Cambria senior John Paronish (184-4) and Dunmore senior Gavin Darcy (183-8) medaled ahead of Hummell.

Throw in a strong fall in football, Hummell leaves C-L on a good note athletically. He’s headed to the Marines in August.

“It was probably one of the best years of my life,” he said.

The Crusaders’ 4x800 foursome of both Hoffmans, Dippold and Carnovale nailed a 12-team finals berth on Friday by qualifying third at 8:09.98.

They still needed to nail down a top-eight on Saturday to land a medal and came up big by cutting over seven more seconds off their Friday time by landing a hard-fought fifth in 8:02.26.