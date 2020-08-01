DuBOIS — Lori Srock, owner and broker of Re/Max Select Group, has been presented with the Re/Max Hall of Fame Award, which honors successful agents who have earned more than $1 million in commissions during their careers with the company. Only 22 percent of all active RE/MAX agents have earned this prestigious award since its inception.
Srock has been working in the real estate industry for more than 20 years combined and has extensive experience in first time home buyers, upsizing and downsizing sellers, vacation and resort homes, as well as residential and lease property management.
Among Srock’s achievements are RE/MAX Executive Club Award, RE/MAX 100 Percent Club Award, and RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year Award. She is also a top recruiter for RE/MAX Northeast Region.
“Lori has been an integral member of our team and is more than deserving of this prestigious award,” said Alyssa Farber, RE/MAX business growth consultant. “Winning this award is a tremendous accomplishment, RE/MAX Select Group continues to raise the bar in real estate.”
In addition, Srock actively supports The Haven House women’s shelter in DuBois.
Re/Max has more than 100,000 agents in approximately 100 countries who continue to out-produce the competition, averaging more sales than other real estate agents. With one of the most recognized brands in the world and one of the most trafficked web sites, www/remax.com, Re/Max leads the industry with experienced, professional agents--agents trained and educated through the award-winning Re/Max University. When clients and customers seek professionalism, experience, knowledge, and dedication they can count on before and after closing, they confidently turn to Re/Max.