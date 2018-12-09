ST. MARYS — Despite having less members than a typical season, the St. Marys swim team is looking to have a strong season both on the team and individual levels.

The Dutch have several returning swimmers who either won or came close to winning a title at the District 9 championship meet last season.

Nathan McAnany is one of seven seniors on this seasons team for the Dutch, as he won a pair of D-9 titles last season in his junior campaign.

McAnany took the district title in both the 100 fly and the 100 free last season, earning a trip to the PIAA meet in both events.

At the state meet, McAnany was just off his seed time in the 100 fly, finishing at 55.12 to finish in a tie for 25th.

In the 100 free, McAnany missed his first turn and and finished in 32nd with a time of 52.70.

Returning for his senior season, McAnany will look to be a leader for the Dutch in the pool and once again compete for district titles and make a trip to the state meet.

Last season, the Dutch were also represented at the PIAA meet by Hannah Lenze, who won the district title in the 500 free.

Lenze, who was a senior on last season’s team, was unable to match her seed time and finished 31st at the state meet with a time of 5:33.72.

As a team last season the Dutch took third overall at the district championship meet with 184 points, edging Brookville for third by five points and finishing behind champion Clearfield and second place finishing DuBois.

A handful of other swimmers return this season after posting top-five times at the district championship meet last season.

Jacob Koss, who returns as a junior this season, placed third in the 200 individual medley at last season’s district meet as a sophomore and also took second in the 100 breast.

Another junior on this season’s team, Kevin Kuhar finished second in the 50 free last season and will look to compete for a title this season.

Kuhar also competed in the 100 free, finishing fourth in the event that McAnany took first place in.

McAnany and Kuhar, along with Jacob Koss were three legs of the Dutchmen’s 200 and 400 free relays this season, as this season the Dutch are without Noah Reynolds, who represented the other leg of those relay teams last season.

On the girls side, Julie Hoffman took fourth last season in the 200 free at districts, two spots behind Lenze and also finished fifth in the 500 free.

St. Marys head coach Mark DeMuro said his team’s strength this season is their positive attitudes and willingness to always try their best.

Camryn Bauer took second in the 100 breast last season and a freshman and will look to vie for a district title in her sophomore season this year.

Bauer is the only returning member of the Lady Dutch’s 200 medley relay team, as Lenze, Mandy Geci and Kaelynn Kuhar will all need to be replaced.

The Dutch head coach said he feels the entire district will be tough completion this season and said the team’s goal is for each swimmer to improve individually as the season progresses.

Demuro noted that the team’s size could hurt them this season with just 27 members on the roster, with 20 on the girls side and just seven swimmers on the boys team.

The Dutch begin their season Monday as they go on the road to face Warren at 6 p.m.

ROSTER

Seniors: Carissa Vavala, Carley Gray, CJ McGowan, Gina Meyer, Gina Schlimm, Nathan McAnany, Taylor Ehrensberger, Vicky Chen, Sami Geci. Juniors: Cecilia Mao, Jacob Koss, Julie Hoffman, Kasse Sorg, Kevin Kuhar, Lucy Anthony, TY Szymanski, Zach Hart, Jacob Ingram. Sophomores: Brooke Henry, Camryn Bauer, Faith Ehrensberger, Jade Reynolds, Sam Ehrensberger. Freshmen: Emily Mahoney, Katlyn Stauffer, Rachel Heiter, Alexis Mahoney.