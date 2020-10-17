The Pennsylvania State Police – Troop C-DuBois Station is investigating the theft of a 2012 Mack drilling rig that was stolen on Sunday, Oct. 11, at approximately 6:20 p.m.
The vehicle traveled south on SR 219 in Jefferson County and entered Interstate 80 eastbound. The vehicle was observed in Columbia County, Pennsylvania approximately three hours later while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80.
If anyone has seen the drilling rig or can identify the individual in the included pictures, they are asked to call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.