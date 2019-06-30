Elk County District Attorney Shawn McMahon has been confirmed as the new president judge of the Court of Common Pleas 59th Judicial District following a unanimous win in May’s primary election.
Pennsylvania Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway, issued a statement about McMahon on June 27.
“I am pleased that the Pennsylvania Senate has unanimously confirmed Shawn McMahon to fill the Elk and Cameron county president judge vacancy,” he said.
McMahon was nominated by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to fill this vacancy, Scarnati said.
“Mr. McMahon’s extensive background in public service and dedication to upholding the law will be an asset to the community. I congratulate Mr. McMahon on his confirmation, and I’m confident he will provide strong judicial governance for Elk and Cameron counties.”
In the May primary election, McMahon was the top choice by both the Republican and Democratic parties, defeating Bradley Kraus by 799 votes on the Republican ballot and 750 on the Democratic ballot.
The seat was recently vacated by President Judge Richard Masson.