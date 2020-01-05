CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Center for Active Living encourages individuals to exercise indoors during the winter weather with a group.
SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for life) is an evidence-based exercise program designed to prevent falls and includes exercise classes, educational materials and self-assessments. The classes are designed specifically for older adults and focus on strength, balance, flexibility and aerobics.
The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging is proud to provide the trained instructors that are necessary to offer the SAIL program locally. SAIL is a Pennsylvania Department of Aging Approved Evidence-Based Program proven to increase strength and improve balance.
The Clearfield Center for Active Living will present this free, fun, educational, health-improving class to Clearfield County area seniors beginning Monday (Jan. 6). Twelve classes will be held in one-hour sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:15-10:15 a.m. To register or to find out more about the program, call Connie Harris at 765-9319.
