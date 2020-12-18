ROCKTON - For more than 30 years, Steeple Furniture has been helping residents of the Tri-County area furnish their homes with quality furniture at fair prices.
How the store came into being could be considered providence. Owner Shirley Conrad said her late husband, Galon Conrad, approached her in the late 1980s about purchasing a vacant building at 101 North St. in Rockton that had been home to the Rockton Community Baptist Church.
"The building had been empty for sometime and my husband said, 'We should buy that building.' I said what would we do with it?," she said. He told her he wasn't sure but was certain they should purchase it.
They bought the building without having a purpose for it. A short time after that Galon was on a trip to State College when a man was selling furniture from a tractor-trailer parked alongside the highway.
He called Shirley and asked her what she thought about buying the trailer's contents and what did she think would be a fair price.
"I didn't know anything about furniture but I did some calculations and told him what I thought," Shirley Conrad said.
She said Galon made the man an offer and he accepted.
"We had never sold furniture before. We knew nothing about it." Shirley Conrad said.
The two set to work figuring out the best way to display their purchases and pondering what to name their new venture. "Galen suggested we leave the building's steeple and call it Steeple Furniture," Shirley explained.
Their daughter Sherri Ball, who at the time was living in Florida, couldn't believe it when her parents told her their plans to open a furniture store.
When she came home to visit a short time later, she said, the store still resembled it's former purpose. "It had a big open area that looked like a church's sanctuary," she said.
The store opened for business in February 1988 and through the years has had five additions to provide space to give customers the quality furniture they want for their homes.
"We have gotten bigger and bigger through the years. We now have one acre under roof," Ball said.
"We are the largest dealers of La-Z-Boy furniture in the state. We also carry Jackson's Catnapper, Daniel's Amish, Liberty Furniture and Restonic Mattresses. We will soon be carrying Smith Brothers," Sherri Ball said.
"We have a large selection and are always looking for new companies so that we can offer good prices to our customers," Sherri Ball said.
Her husband, Dave Ball, added an on-site flooring shop approximately 10 years ago so those wanting to refurbish their homes can get a complete look at one store.
Plans are to expand the flooring department and to begin offering a service that will bring the components of the store to customers' doors by bringing fabric samples and in-home measuring.
"We will be able to help customers with color choices and sizes and allow them to see what a purchase will look like in their home," Sherri Ball said.
Sherri Ball's daughter, Kourtni Jacobs, has recently returned to help operate the store. Jacobs, a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in safety and environmental science, had been employed by Amazon for several years as a health and safety manager in its Princeton, N. J. and Allentown locations.
"She moved home to help us," Sherri Ball said. There are now three generations of the family working at the store.
Jacobs will be managing the store's social media, including its website, www.steeplefurniture.com, and its Facebook page and helping with sales and assisting customers with interior decorating services.
Both Shirley Conrad and Sherri Ball said they believe having their business based in a former church has been beneficial to their family.
"We are blessed to be in a church. Things happen here all the time that can really only be explained as a blessing," Sherri Ball said.
The store has 14 employees, many who have worked there for a number of years. "We have a wonderful very knowledgeable staff. They are like family to us," Sherri Ball said.
The store is open Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The store offers free delivery within a 30 mile radius of Rockton. "We still offer free delivery which is quite a savings to our customers. For those living outside the delivery area we offer discounts if they pick up their purchase," Sherri Ball said.