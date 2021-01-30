ST MARYS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in many lives, it created a new business opportunity for St. Marys natives and newfound friends Allie Wonderling and Missy Gornati.
Sugar Mamas Bakery, run out of Maker’s Warehouse on Brusselles Street, opened Dec. 7, 2020.
Wonderling, who is in the midst of attending culinary school, has been back in St. Marys as a result of COVID, working full-time at her parents’ restaurant, Casalli’s Grille on South St. Marys Street.
In the meantime, Gornati — founder of the new wedding venue Maker’s Warehouse with her mother, Marie — was experiencing a setback in business because of COVID as well. Maker’s Warehouse also partnered with Casali’s Grille for catering its events.
The mamas said they wanted to “bring something different” to St. Marys, offering unique items traditional to the German/Italian culture in the area, such as the baked good “viennoiserie” and baklava over Christmas, as well as others like mini cannolis.
The pair is also offering something seasonal each month, currently focused on Valentine’s Day specials, such as filled chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries and Goetz Flowers floral arrangements.
Gornati said she has always enjoyed baking, but didn’t have Wonderling’s culinary background. The warehouse is equipped with a full kitchen perfect for creating the specialty pastries, cookies, cupcakes and cakes.
The timing of the bakery seems “meant to be,” the women agreed.
“We enjoy working with each other,” said Gornati, adding they both bring certain traits and strengths to the business.
Another very important aspect for the mamas is that the products both look and taste good, and are made with real ingredients from scratch, said Wonderling.
Other than wearing a mask, COVID-19 has not set Sugar Mamas Bakery back — it has been business as usual, with people still purchasing cakes for occasions or cookies or pastries for gifts.
The hometown and family support has been essential for both Wonderling and Gornati, they said.
“Our families were here helping us,” Wonderling said. “We couldn’t have done this without them.”
Casali’s Grille was responsible for making sure the mamas had top-notch kitchen equipment, she added.
The mamas have also built a base of loyal customers, looking to support St. Marys natives and a locally-owned business.
As far as future plans go, they are talking about eventually having a storefront and options available online. Currently, the bakery operates on a per-order basis. Desserts are available each week, as well as curbside delivery.
For more information, visit the Sugar Mamas Bakery Facebook page, call 814-335-6705 or email sugarmamasbakeryllc@gmail.com.