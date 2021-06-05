DuBOIS — At the end of the school year, all DuBois Area School District students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade received Summer Enrichment Bags to help keep them engaged in learning over the summer at home.
As a result of school closures last year due to the pandemic, the district learned that many of their elementary students lacked access to books, enrichment activities and general school supplies, said Anne Young, director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment.
Knowing this, the district developed a plan to help keep their students engaged in learning throughout the summer in their homes, she said.
The Summer Enrichment Bags include five books/novels and a journal, sidewalk chalk, crayons/colored pencils, jump rope, beach ball (for thumb ball activity), math fluency cards, resource folder, and supplemental (grade-specific) materials to enrich the development of students’ newly acquired skills.
DASD is most grateful for the generous support of an anonymous DAHS alumni donor, the DuBois Area Schools’ Alumni and Educational Foundation (DASAEF), Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, NexTier Bank, and Staples to keep the district’s students learning, said Young.
“By teaming up with our DuBois Area High School principals, students, and staff, DASD Maintenance Department, district office team members and special education leaders, we were able to successfully assemble and deploy 1,300 Summer Enrichment Bags to our four elementary schools,” said Young, who is also the executive director of DASAEF.
To accompany the bags, DASD also launched a Summer Enrichment website, linked on the district site’s homepage, that includes recorded readings of the books that students received, links to interactive engagement activities and lessons, and information about free virtual camps.
“As we welcome summer, it’s important for children to play and have fun, but it’s also important to incorporate time for learning into our daily routines,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “Even 20 minutes of learning each day will help prevent the natural regression of learning over the summer months. It is our sincere hope that the Summer Enrichment Bags and website will help us to continue to keep our students engaged so we can pick up right where we left off on Aug. 23, 2021.”
Benton said that Young has been instrumental in the creation of the Summer Enrichment website and the Summer Enrichment Bag initiative and is to be commended for her efforts to keep students engaged in learning over the summer months.