DuBOIS — For the 27th consecutive year, lots of delicious food and high-caliber free entertainment – not to mention beautiful weather – brought thousands once again to this year’s DuBois Community Days organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park.

Some of the entertainment this year included The British Invasion Years, a musical group from New Jersey; the Central City Orchestra, a 10-piece band from Philadelphia; a two-man comedy show called rePercussion; the Human Cannonball Thrill Show, a family of daredevil acrobatics; Washington DC’s Crickett, a veteran from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which is a family friendly danger clown, stilt walker, and balloon artist; Brent McCoy, described as being “kind of like Cirque Du Soleil, but at the Home Depot;” and the Drum and Bugle Corps competition.

The Firemen’s Parade and gigantic fireworks display capped off the two-day “celebration of the community.”