DuBOIS — Three people lost their home after a fire broke out at 19 N. Jared St. in DuBois Friday afternoon, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Mitchell, but no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were called to the two-story house fire at approximately 2:30 p.m. and Mitchell, who was the first on scene, said there was smoke bursting from the first and second floors.
“I could see fire in the hallway on the first floor where it started,” said Mitchell.
Though Mitchell doesn’t know if all three renters were home at the time the fire erupted; they were all safely out of the house by the time he arrived.
“They are being assisted by the Red Cross,” said Mitchell, noting the house is not livable and a total loss as a result of the fire.
Homes on that block are very close together and the fire did start to spread next door to 17 N. Jared St., a vacant structure, but firefighters were able to stop it from escalating any further. That structure also sustained extensive damage.
Mitchell said the state police fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious at this time.
Firefighters were at the scene for approximately three hours. Firefighters were also assisted on scene by DuSan Ambulance.
Thursday evening fireDuBois firefighters also responded to a structure fire at 405 Shaffer Ave. on Thursday evening around 6 p.m., said Mitchell.
The occupant was home at the time the fire erupted, but he managed to escape without injury, along with his dog, Mitchell said.
Damage estimate is $60,000 on the insured home, while damage to contents is estimated at $17,500.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, said Mitchell.