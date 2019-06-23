DuBOIS — Music will once again be heard coming from the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater in the DuBois City Park this summer.
For more than 35 years, the late Jack Averill brought music to DuBois every Thursday evening, from late June through August. In September 2018, prior to his death in December, Averill was honored by the City of DuBois for his community service in coordinating the annual Summer Music Fest for nearly four decades.
The concerts, which are sponsored by the city, will once again fill the air this summer, beginning Thursday, according to coordinators Denny Skraba and Jeff Baronick.
“We want to continue the wonderful program that Jack already put in place,” Baronick said. “We’re not looking to change anything in the years to come. We hope to build upon it and just carry on the tradition that has been here for decades much like we have with DuBois Community Days.”
“We’d like to thank Mayor Gary Gilbert and the council and city Manager Herm Suplizio for cooperating with us to keep this program going,” Skraba said.
“It’s a pleasure to continue the concert series on Thursday night as it has been for several years,” Suplizio said. “We (city) think this is a great event for the community. We know that we have heard not only from our residents but residents from all around the area just how much they love it. That’s why we believe it’s a worthwhile tradition to continue bringing to the community. So come out and enjoy the nice weather and some great music.”
Music Fest 2019 begins Thursday with the Vagabonds.
The next concert, featuring the DuBois Community Band, will be held on Wednesday, July 3, because of the Fourth of July holiday.
Also scheduled for July are Ray’s Final Cut, Dos Hombres, and the Clearfield Community Band.
In August, music will be performed by 14th Street Jazz Band, Deacons of Dixieland and the Sharptones. Others will be announced at a later date.
A grand finale City of DuBois Night will round out August.
All programs are in the DuBois City Park at the amphitheater. In case of inclement weather, organizers will try to reschedule. There are bleacher seats available for 100 people or people can bring a lawn chair and enjoy the summer evenings with music in the air, Skraba said.
“It’s a great family night,” Skraba said. “Music is something that fills your heart and picks up your spirits. So it’s always a good thing to enjoy and cherish.”