DuBOIS — Transition planning for moving fifth-graders into the DuBois Area Middle School for the 2018-19 school year continues to move forward, Principal Darren Hack said at Thursday’s board meeting.

“Our teacher transition team really came up with some excellent ideas for programs and activities that oblige students to both learning and fun,” Hack said. “Our transition teams also came up with some great ideas for team building, making the most out of fifth grade, and school-parent partnerships.”

Hack said the curriculum teams also have made progress and that the curriculum will be complete and ready for board approval in May.

Transition days for both grades have been scheduled.

May 10 will be the transition day for fifth grade, while May 18 will be the date for fourth-graders, Hack said.

Orientation dates have also been scheduled — Aug. 15 for the sixth-graders and Aug. 16 for the fifth-graders.

“In terms of operational issues, we have decided that we will be utilizing three lunch groups next year,” Hack said.

Fifth-graders will be eating separately at 10:52 a.m.

Seventh-graders will be split between the sixth grade and the eighth grade.

“Our cafeteria will be able to accommodate both of those very easily,” Hack said. “We also decided we would have an extended learning opportunity period, on both Monday mornings and Wednesday afternoons. Mondays will be designated for large group and Wednesday will be strictly for interventions.”

Hack said construction projects are progressing well.

Maintenance Supervisor Steve Dunlap and his team are working very hard, Hack said.

He said B145, which is the room across from the guidance suite, will be converted into a half conference room and half small group instruction room.

“The additional lockers from the high school are being installed and look great,” Hack said. “It’s all simple. There is a lot of work to do yet but things are going great. We are very excited about the progress we are making, and it’s been a total team effort.”

The core team includes Hack, Assistant Superintendent Wendy Benton and sixth-grade counselor Marcy Kennis.

Hack also said the transition teams and curriculum writing teams accomplished much during the February in-service day. The next in-service day will be March 29.