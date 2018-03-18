DuBOIS — About two years ago, Garrett Pollock, recreation assistant at Treasure Lake, wanted to try having a Trivia Night at the Lakeview Lodge, something that hadn’t been very successful in the past.

Pollock and Recreation Director Lori Corcoran began kicking the idea around once again and they decided to hold it in the Pirate’s Cove bar at the lodge.

“And at our very first one, we had 58 people come out for it, which was great,” Pollack said. “It was way more than I was expecting, but the night went exactly how I wanted it to go.”

Attendance has skyrocketed since then with as many as 100 people competing every second and fourth Thursday evening of the month so it expanded to the dining area.

“Our record is 110 people,” Pollock said. “I think they like that it’s fun, it’s energetic. It’s not me just sitting in the corner reading off a boring, ‘Question Number One.’ I like to get up and I like to interact with the crowd.”

Pollock always walks around in ridiculous clothing, carrying a microphone and a clipboard and asks questions.

“And the games, I think the bonus rounds really are what makes Trivia Night fun and popular,” Pollock said. “I like to keep the themes a mystery going from week to week. So I think people look forward to, oh, what’s he going to do this time? You know, it’s going to be something ridiculous or fun. But I really do think the bonus rounds make it what it is.”

Though he chooses a different theme each time, the questions are not solely based on that theme.

“If the theme was the Beatles, for example, and if you’re coming to a Trivia Night for your first time and you don’t know anything about the Beatles, you’re not going to have any fun,” Pollock said. “I like to keep it general knowledge for three rounds so even if you don’t know anything about the theme, you can still do well in the general knowledge rounds that you can be in competition.”

“I do three bonus rounds which are usually interactive, I make them fun somehow,” Pollock said. “I do like to get people up and moving out of their seats.”

For western night, he did famous western faces for one round, a round of western movie clips and then competitors shot cups with a Nerf gun. For music night, he did famous singer faces and clips of famous album covers.

Participants range in age from teens to seniors. Competitors come up with a fun name for their team.

“We have a group called the Swedish Hearts, they’re a couple, and they kick butt. Their amazing and one of our top two teams,” Pollock said. “Then there’s the Nasty Girls, a group of senior ladies, who are rivals to the Class Girls.”

Pollock will often announce anniversaries and birthdays of participants. At the March 8 Trivia Night, Pollock and his wife, Amanda, who assists him each time, announced they were expecting their first child later this year.

The top two winning teams receive gift cards as a prize, in addition to some random prizes.

The next Trivia Night is Thursday from 7-9 p.m. Walk-in teams are welcome but it’s a good idea to call Lakeview Lodge to reserve a table.